Police publicly identify 2 more victims of Lahaina fire; bringing total to 96 of 98 known fatalities
The Maui Police Department on Wednesday identified two more victims of the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire: Leslie Smith, 80, and Dale Richter, 66, both from Lahaina.
She lived near Front Street and was the state representative for Hawaiʻi of the National Hot Rod Association, according to Facebook posts from her friends.
“Rest in Eternal Peace Leslie. It’s been 16 years since you lost Bob and now you will get to see him again,” wrote her friend Dennis O’Brien on Facebook.
Her late husband had been a director for the drag strip (Maui Raceway Park).
There are now 96 people publicly identified of the 98 known fatalities. Police say the remains of one other person has been identified, but their name has not been released pending notification of their families.
This leaves only one more victim to be identified of the remains that were found during a thorough search of the approximately five-square-mile burn area of Lahaina.
But there still are eight people on the Maui Police Department’s latest “credible list,” released on Oct. 6, of unaccounted individuals following the fire. They are: Artur Babkov, Akili Shawn Bryant, Lydia Coloma, Paul Kasprysycki, Michael Misaka, Robert H. Owens, Lee Rogo and Elmer Lee Stevens.
Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:
- Jeannie Eliason, 57, Lahaina
- Michael Mahnensmith, 80, of Lahaina
- Laurie Allen, 65, of Lahaina
- Franklin Trejos, 68, of Lahaina
- Allen John Constantino, 25, of Lahaina
- Felimon Quijano, 61, of Lahaina
- Luz Bernabe, 64, of Lahaina
- Joel Villegas, 55, of Lahaina
- Adela Villegas, 53, of Lahaina
- Angelica Baclig, 31, of Lahaina
- Junmark Quijano, 30, of Lahaina
- Matsuyuki Osato, 83, of Lahaina
- Michael Morinho, 61, of Lahaina
- Ediomede Pavian Castillo, 35, of Lahaina
- Alfred Rawlings, 84, of Lahaina
- Maria Victoria Recolizado, 51, of Lahaina
- Justin Recolizado, 11, of Lahaina
- Terri Thomas, 62, of Lahaina
- Kirk Carter, 44, of Lahaina
- James Smith, 79, of Lahaina
- Revelina Tomboc, 81, of Lahaina
- Morris Kaita, 74, of Lahaina
- Richard Kam, 88, of Lahaina
- Linda Vaikeli, 69, of Lahaina
- Rex Cole, 64, of Lahaina
- Janet St. Clair, 75, Lahaina
- Douglas Matsuda-Boucher, 65, Lahaina
- Carole Hartley, 60, Lahaina
- Michael Gordon, 68, Lahaina
- Marilou Dias, 60, of Lahaina
- June Anbe, 78, of Lahaina
- Keyiro Fuentes, 14, of Lahaina
- Maurice Buen, 79, of Lahaina
- Buddy Carter, 85, of Lahaina
- Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, of Lahaina
- Glenn Yoshino, 75, of Lahaina
- Rafael Imperial, 63, of Lahaina
- Floyd St Clair, 75, of Lahaina
- Leticia Constantino, 56, of Lahaina
- Louise Abihai, 97, of Lahaina
- Nicholas Turbin, 71, of Lahaina
- Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lahaina
- Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lahaina
- John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lahaina
- Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina
- Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina
- Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina
- Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina
- Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina
- Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina
- Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina
- David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina
- Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina
- Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina
- Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina
- Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina
- Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina
- Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina
- George Hall III, 67, Kahului
- Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina
- Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina
- Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina
- Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina
- Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina
- Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina
- Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina
- Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina
- Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina
- Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina
- Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina
- Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina
- Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina
- Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina
- Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina
- Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina
- Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina
- Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina
- Theresa Cook, 72, California
- Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina
- Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina
- Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina
- Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina
- Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina
- Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina
- Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina
- Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina
- Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina
- Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina
- Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina
- Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina
- Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina
- Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina
- Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina
- Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina
“MPD and assisting partners have been working to ensure that proper protocols are followed while notifying the families of the victims involved. Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” police said.