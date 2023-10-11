Police publicly identify 2 more victims of Lahaina fire; bringing total to 96 of 98 known fatalities

Leslie Smith

The Maui Police Department on Wednesday identified two more victims of the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire: Leslie Smith, 80, and Dale Richter, 66, both from Lahaina.

She lived near Front Street and was the state representative for Hawaiʻi of the National Hot Rod Association, according to Facebook posts from her friends.

“Rest in Eternal Peace Leslie. It’s been 16 years since you lost Bob and now you will get to see him again,” wrote her friend Dennis O’Brien on Facebook.

Her late husband had been a director for the drag strip (Maui Raceway Park).

There are now 96 people publicly identified of the 98 known fatalities. Police say the remains of one other person has been identified, but their name has not been released pending notification of their families.

This leaves only one more victim to be identified of the remains that were found during a thorough search of the approximately five-square-mile burn area of Lahaina.

But there still are eight people on the Maui Police Department’s latest “credible list,” released on Oct. 6, of unaccounted individuals following the fire. They are: Artur Babkov, Akili Shawn Bryant, Lydia Coloma, Paul Kasprysycki, Michael Misaka, Robert H. Owens, Lee Rogo and Elmer Lee Stevens.

Previously announced victims of the Maui wildfire disaster:

Jeannie Eliason, 57, Lahaina

Michael Mahnensmith, 80, of Lahaina

Laurie Allen, 65, of Lahaina

Franklin Trejos, 68, of Lahaina

Allen John Constantino, 25, of Lahaina

Felimon Quijano, 61, of Lahaina

Luz Bernabe, 64, of Lahaina

Joel Villegas, 55, of Lahaina

Adela Villegas, 53, of Lahaina

Angelica Baclig, 31, of Lahaina

Junmark Quijano, 30, of Lahaina

Matsuyuki Osato, 83, of Lahaina

Michael Morinho, 61, of Lahaina

Ediomede Pavian Castillo, 35, of Lahaina

Alfred Rawlings, 84, of Lahaina

Maria Victoria Recolizado, 51, of Lahaina

Justin Recolizado, 11, of Lahaina

Terri Thomas, 62, of Lahaina

Kirk Carter, 44, of Lahaina

James Smith, 79, of Lahaina

Revelina Tomboc, 81, of Lahaina

Morris Kaita, 74, of Lahaina

Richard Kam, 88, of Lahaina

Linda Vaikeli, 69, of Lahaina

Rex Cole, 64, of Lahaina

Janet St. Clair, 75, Lahaina

Douglas Matsuda-Boucher, 65, Lahaina

Carole Hartley, 60, Lahaina

Michael Gordon, 68, Lahaina

Marilou Dias, 60, of Lahaina

June Anbe, 78, of Lahaina

Keyiro Fuentes, 14, of Lahaina

Maurice Buen, 79, of Lahaina

Buddy Carter, 85, of Lahaina

Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, of Lahaina

Glenn Yoshino, 75, of Lahaina

Rafael Imperial, 63, of Lahaina

Floyd St Clair, 75, of Lahaina

Leticia Constantino, 56, of Lahaina

Louise Abihai, 97, of Lahaina

Nicholas Turbin, 71, of Lahaina

Anthony “Tony” Simpson, 43, of Lahaina

Glenda Yabes, 48, of Lahaina

John “Thumper” McCarthy, 74, of Lahaina

Tim Nakamoto, 69, of Lahaina

Leroy Wagner, 69, of Lahaina

Joseph Lara, 86, of Lahaina

Gwendolyn Puou, 83, of Lahaina

Edward Sato, 76, of Lahaina

Eugene Recolizado, 50, of Lahaina

Mark Kaminsky, 59, of Lahaina

David Nuesca Jr., 59, of Lahaina

Poomaikai Losano, 28, of Lahaina

Carolyn Ono, 73, of Lahaina

Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, Lahaina

Coleen Jones, 59, Lahaina

Roxanne Ibara-Hinau, 68, Lahaina

Rogelio Mabalot, 68, Lahaina

George Hall III, 67, Kahului

Todd Nakamura, 61, Lahaina

Bernard Portabes, 75, Lahaina

Tony Takafua, 7, Lahaina

Salote Tone, 39, Lahaina

Faaoso Tone, 70, Lahaina

Maluifonua Tone, 73, Lahaina

Bette Jo Dyckman, 73, Lahaina

Rebecca Rans, 57, Lahaina

Tau Ponali, 66, Lahaina

Valerie Kauffman, 78, Lahaina

Salvador Coloma, 77, Lahaina

Carlo Tobias, 54, Lahaina

Albert Kitaguchi, 62, of Lahaina

Lynn Manibog, 74, Lahaina

Clyde Wakida, 74, Lahaina

Todd Yamafuji, 68, Lahaina

Antonia Molina, 64, Lahaina

Freeman Tam Lung, 80, Lahaina

Theresa Cook, 72, California

Joseph Schilling, 67, Lahaina

Narciso Baylosis Jr., 67, Lahaina

Vanessa Baylosis, 67, Lahaina

Douglas Gloege, 59, Lahaina

Juan Deleon, 45, Lahaina

Conchita Sagudang, 75, Lahaina

Danilo Sagudang, 55, Lahaina

Rodolfo Rocutan, 76, Lahaina

Jonathan Somaoang, 76, Lahaina

Angelita Vasquez, 88, Lahaina

Donna Gomes, 71, Lahaina

Melva Benjamin, 71, Lahaina

Virginia Dofa, 90, Lahaina

Alfredo Galinato, 79, Lahaina

Robert Dyckman, 74, Lahaina

Buddy Jantoc, 79, Lahaina

“MPD and assisting partners have been working to ensure that proper protocols are followed while notifying the families of the victims involved. Our priority is to handle this situation with the utmost sensitivity and respect for those who are grieving,” police said.