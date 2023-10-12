Maui Activities

10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival: Nov. 3-4

October 12, 2023
* Updated October 12, 5:57 AM
When attending the festival, shoppers will find unique and locally-made products including clothing, jewelry, art, food, home goods, accessories, gifts and more. (PC: Made in Maui County Festival)

The 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival will take place Nov. 3 and 4 at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The festival provides an opportunity for holiday shopping and supports local businesses. It features more than 140 vendors offering hundreds of made in Maui County products, including food, art, crafts, jewelry, fashion, furniture, gifts and collectibles.

Saturday’s festivities will include live entertainment, fashion shows, 12 food trucks and prize drawings. The first 2,000 attendees will receive a free festival tote bag.

The annual event is presented by the Maui Chamber of Commerce and supported by the County of Maui Mayor’s Office of Economic Development.

Event Schedule:

Nov. 3: Buyers Preview and Exclusive Shopping Day from 1:30 pm – 6 pm

Nov. 4: Festival Day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

When attending the festival, shoppers will find unique and locally-made products including clothing, jewelry, art, food, home goods, accessories and gifts. Participating product vendors must meet certain criteria in order to participate, including having their business based in Maui County.

Follow #MIMCF2023 on Instagram and Facebook as they announce the official 2023 vendors, musical entertainment and important event details.

Tickets will be available through the Maui Arts and Cultural Center website. It costs $45 plus fees for Friday’s event and $7 plus fees for Saturday’s event. Keiki 12 and under are free on both days.

