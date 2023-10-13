7 people still on credible missing list from Lahaina fire; remains of 1 person left to be identified

As of Oct. 13, there are seven people remaining on the Maui Police Department’s credible list of unaccounted for individuals from the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire.

Police say there is only one person’s remains left to be identified of the 98 found in the fire zone. To date, 96 people have been publicly identified and one other person’s remains have been identified, but the person’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

The people still on the credible unaccounted for list from the fire:

Artur Babkov, 35

Babkov was last seen by the Banyan tree on Aug. 8, according to a report on the Missing Persons Center website,

He is Caucasian of Slavic nationality. 5-10, 150 pounds, black hair, brown eyes.

Akili Shawn Bryant, 43

Bryant was unsheltered and last seen by family or friends on Aug. 8, according to a report on the Missing Persons Center website.

He is African American, 5-9, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Lydia Coloma, 70

Lydia Coloma is part of a Filipino family in which eight other members have been confirmed dead, including her husband Salvador, according to a family GoFundMe.

Lydia Coloma is Filipino, 4-10, 120 pounds, with gray hair and dark eyes. She worked at Foodland in Lahaina.

Paul Kasprzycki, 76

Kasprzycki lived in a studio on Kupuohi Street in Lahaina and was last seen by family or friends on Aug. 8, according to a report on the Missing Persons Center website.

He is Caucasian, 5-9 and 197 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Robert H. Owens, 44

Owens was last seen by family or friends on Aug. 8, according to a report on the Missing Persons Center website.

He is Caucasian, 5-9 and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Lee Rogo, 76

He was unsheltered and according to a Facebook post, “He was at the courthouse on the Banyan tree side during the fire. Iʻm sorry to say, he was not trying to run or protect himself or even acknowledging that he was in any danger.”

He is Caucasian, 6-foot and 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Elmer Lee Stevens. A photo and information is unavailable.

If you believe an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the credible list of names, contact the Maui Police Department at 808-244-6400 or email [email protected] to file a missing person report.

If you are an immediate family member (parent, sibling or child) of an individual you believe is still unaccounted for, live on Maui, and want to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process, call 808-270-7771.

If you live on a neighboring island in Hawaii, other than Maui or outside of Hawaiʻi, please contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or reach out to the Maui Police Department at www.fbi.gov/MauiFires to receive instructions on how you can provide your DNA in this effort.