Maui Arts and Cultural Center adds second free show for ‘Haunted Hawaiian Ghost Stories’

The event will take place on Oct. 25 in the Castle theater. (PC: Maui Arts and Cultural Center)

The Maui Arts and Cultural Center has added a second showtime for “Haunted Hawaiian Ghost Stories” with Lopaka Kapanui due to high demand.

The event will take place on Oct. 25 in the Castle theater at 6 and 7:30 p.m. All seating is general admission, no reserved seats.

Registration for the 7:30 p.m. show starts at 10 a.m. on Oct. 13 at MauiArts.org. The 6 p.m. show is sold out. Admission is free with online registration. Registration is online only.

Lopaka Kapanui will share ghost stories, Hawaiian legends, and talk about some of the most haunted places in Hawai‘i.

This master storyteller is one of Hawai‘i’s most popular teller of tales and has been in the business of scaring people for more than 20 years.

Sharing real accounts of Hawai‘i’s supernatural culture, Lopaka often leaves audience members questioning the darkness on their drive home.

The MACC will be a collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank during the day. Donation bins will be located near the MACC’s main entry gates. Priority items are: diapers (baby and adult) and personal hygiene items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, etc.

The MACC Box Office is currently not open for window orders but is available for ticketing inquiries only Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., by phone at 808-242-SHOW (7469) or email.