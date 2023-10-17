Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 18, 2023

October 17, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
25-35
25-35
25-35
20-30 




West Facing
6-8
6-8
6-8
5-7 




South Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
5-7 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            clear. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:17 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 04:46 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.2 feet 11:06 AM HST.




High 1.5 feet 02:47 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:22 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current large northwest swell will likely peak this evening through tonight then gradually decrease late Wednesday. As this swell declines late Wednesday through rest of the week, the swell direction will veer more northerly Thursday into Friday. For the Big Island much of this swell will be blocked by the smaller islands, however, low end advisory surf is expected through Wednesday along west facing shores. A moderate northwest swell is possible early next week. 


Along south facing shores, a series of south-southwest swells will keep surf well above the October average through much of the work week. The current south-southwest swell will be reinforced by a slightly larger south-southwest swell Wednesday into Thursday. East shore surf will generally remain small during the next 7 days, but surf breaks exposed to wrap from the northwest or the south should see larger surf. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
