Maui Surf Forecast for October 18, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|25-35
|25-35
|25-35
|20-30
|West Facing
|6-8
|6-8
|6-8
|5-7
|South Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|5-7
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly
clear.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:22 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:00 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The current large northwest swell will likely peak this evening through tonight then gradually decrease late Wednesday. As this swell declines late Wednesday through rest of the week, the swell direction will veer more northerly Thursday into Friday. For the Big Island much of this swell will be blocked by the smaller islands, however, low end advisory surf is expected through Wednesday along west facing shores. A moderate northwest swell is possible early next week.
Along south facing shores, a series of south-southwest swells will keep surf well above the October average through much of the work week. The current south-southwest swell will be reinforced by a slightly larger south-southwest swell Wednesday into Thursday. East shore surf will generally remain small during the next 7 days, but surf breaks exposed to wrap from the northwest or the south should see larger surf.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com