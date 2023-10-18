2023 Maui Invitational All Tournament tickets now on sale

Maui Jim Maui Invitational. Background file photo by Rodney S. Yap.

All Tournament ticket-only packages and limited booster ticket-only packages for the 2023 Maui Invitational are now officially on sale and can be purchased online at: mauiinvitational.com/tickets.

The Tournament will take place at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa from Nov. 20 to 22.

The 40th edition of the Maui Invitational includes five teams in the top 15 of the AP Top 25 preseason poll – Kansas (#1), Purdue (#3), Marquette (#5), Tennessee (#9) and Gonzaga (#11).

Tournament organizers also announced additional ticket on-sale dates:

Fans can purchase:

All day tickets on Oct. 25

Individual session tickets on Nov. 1