Homecoming football game between Lahainaluna and Baldwin is sold out

Lahainaluna “L.” (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher.

Tickets for the homecoming football game between Lahainaluna High School and Baldwin High School at Sue D. Cooley Stadium on Oct. 21 have sold out, according to Lahainaluna Athletic Director, Jonathan Conrad.

The game will be live streamed on the NFHS network of the National Federation of State High School Associations (subscription fee is required). Visit nfhsnetwork.com for more information.

The game will also be broadcast live on ESPN Maui AM 550 / FM 102.5.

Parking on campus will be through parking passes only. If you have a handicap placard assigned to you, you will be able to park on campus. Attendees are asked to not show up before 3 p.m. as the gates will be closed for entry. There will be no parking on Lahainaluna Road. Guests are asked to be respectful of the residents in the Kelawea Mauka neighborhood.

Parking and shuttle buses will be offered and will run from the back of the Lahaina Civic Center parking lot starting at 3:20 p.m. and run throughout the evening. The last shuttle will run from Lahainaluna High School at 10:15 p.m. Shuttle passengers are asked to have their tickets available at the Lahaina Civic Center, as only ticket holders will be able to get on the bus.

MIL rules state that there is to be no outside food or coolers allowed at the football games. There will be concessions provided by Leilani’s at the game venue.