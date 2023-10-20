Community budget meeting set for Nov. 14 for West Maui

A community budget meeting for West Maui, hosted by Mayor Richard Bissen and his administration, is set for Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lahaina Civic Center.

The meeting is part of a series of community budget meetings for Fiscal Year 2025, which begins July 1, 2024. An earlier release of a schedule of meetings noted a pending date for West Maui due to availability of a venue.

Written and verbal comments will be accepted at the meetings.

Budget requests alsocan be submitted by using a Budget Request Form, which is available on the County of Maui website at www.mauicounty.gov/budget.

Residents unable to attend the meetings in person can observe and testify via the Bluejeans online Platform, using the link https://bluejeans.com/718120287.