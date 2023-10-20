Kaiser Permanente offering additional classes for parents helping keiki cope with tragedy  

Kaiser Permanente will host an additional two, no-cost Parenting After Tragedy classes to help parents understand and address the emotional and psychological needs of their keiki following the devastating Maui wildfires.

Earlier this month, Kaiser Permanente held three Parenting After Tragedy classes at the Royal Lahaina. After seeing the importance and need for resources that assist parents in helping their kids, these classes were added.

Participants will learn about typical emotional responses children may exhibit after a tragedy, responses based on age, what parents can do to support and guide their children, when to seek additional help, coping skills for children, and additional resources to further support healing journeys.

The classes are open to any parent in the Maui community, but children are not to attend.

Parenting After Tragedy

Royal Lahaina, Hale Piʻilani Room

Tuesday, Oct. 24 or Wednesday, Nov. 1

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Registration is not required

Medical and Pharmacy Services

Kaiser Permanente has two mobile health vehicles located at the Royal Lahaina Resort that are open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The mobile health vehicles are open to everyone in the community and provides medical and pharmacy services, including vaccinations and flu shots. Ob-Gyn services are available every Friday.

The Kāʻanapali Circulator Shuttle offers free transportation between the hotels and the mobile health vehicles located at the Royal Lahaina Resort. Kaiser Permanente members on Maui can also call our 24/7 advice line at 1-833-833-3333 (TTY 711) for further assistance.

Additional services are also available for immediate mental health-related or addiction crisis support:

Suicide and Crisis Lifeline – call 988

– call 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)

(1-800-273-8255) Crisis Text Line – text HOME to 741741

For after-hours care, call the Crisis Line of Hawaiʻi:

Maui and other Neighbor Islands: 1-800-753-6879

Oʻahu: 808-832-3100

Hawaii CARES 988

Hawaii CARES 988 is a 24/7, free support service for help with crisis, mental health, and substance abuse. If you need mental health-related or addiction crisis support, or are worried about someone else, you can also call or text 988 (TTY 711) or visit the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s chat for free, confidential support with a trained crisis counselor. The lifeline is provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.