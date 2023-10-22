Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for October 23, 2023

October 22, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
5-7
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3








TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Isolated showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
South winds around 5 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 06:32 PM HST.




High 0.9 feet 09:57 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 03:15 AM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 11:09 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:24 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:56 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A new northwest swell will build in late tonight into Tuesday, then slowly lower through the rest of the week. Surf heights along both west and north facing shores are forecast to peak around the High Surf Advisory threshold on Monday night and Tuesday. 


Background surf expected along south facing shores until Monday morning when a small, long period south swell moves in and lingers through the rest of the week. Surf heights along east facing shores will remain small through much of next week due to light winds across the Hawaii Region. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. This becomes Light sideshore texture for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
