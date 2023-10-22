Maui Surf Forecast for October 23, 2023
|Shores
|Tonight
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|5-7
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|South Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|South winds around 5 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:24 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:56 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A new northwest swell will build in late tonight into Tuesday, then slowly lower through the rest of the week. Surf heights along both west and north facing shores are forecast to peak around the High Surf Advisory threshold on Monday night and Tuesday.
Background surf expected along south facing shores until Monday morning when a small, long period south swell moves in and lingers through the rest of the week. Surf heights along east facing shores will remain small through much of next week due to light winds across the Hawaii Region.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. This becomes Light sideshore texture for the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com