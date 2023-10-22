Maui Surf Forecast for October 23, 2023

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 5-7 5-7 5-7 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds South winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 06:32 PM HST. High 0.9 feet 09:57 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 03:15 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 11:09 AM HST. Sunrise 6:24 AM HST. Sunset 5:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A new northwest swell will build in late tonight into Tuesday, then slowly lower through the rest of the week. Surf heights along both west and north facing shores are forecast to peak around the High Surf Advisory threshold on Monday night and Tuesday.

Background surf expected along south facing shores until Monday morning when a small, long period south swell moves in and lingers through the rest of the week. Surf heights along east facing shores will remain small through much of next week due to light winds across the Hawaii Region.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting S 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with SSW winds 5-10mph. This becomes Light sideshore texture for the afternoon.