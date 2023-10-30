Visitor Industry supports future leaders for Maui

Fairmont Kealani Golf Team 2022

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association recently partnered with UHMC’s Hospitality & Tourism Career & Customer Service class in providing the first on-site visit for Maui High School students enrolled in the early college class.

Maui High School students joined UHMC students at The Grand Wailea this semester, for a first-hand experience of the hospitality industry.

In addition to supporting workforce programs in local high schools and UHMC, MHLA also supports the statewide ClimbHI programs including: the Excellence Certificate of Achievement from Cornell University, LEI Career Fair and the Community Emergency Response Team program which was the first federal disaster training for Hawaiʻi youth that took place earlier this October.

The visitor industry further supports such leadership training through the MHLA’s Excellence in Education Golf Tournament which provides Maui with a ready workforce through 40-60k worth of scholarships annually.

This year’s Excellence in Education Golf Tournament fundraiser takes place on Nov. 10 at the Kāʻanapali Golf Courses and will disperse scholarship monies to qualifying recipients in Spring 2024.

Students impacted by the wildfires will be given priority consideration in this upcoming year of scholarship distributions. For information on the AOHT program, scholarships, and workforce development programs, visit the MHLA website here.