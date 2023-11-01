Maui Business

Maui visitor arrivals, spending highlight need for continued support statewide

November 1, 2023, 1:47 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

PC: Hawai’i Tourism Authority

The State Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism released its September 2023 visitor statistics report on Monday, demonstrating the continuing impacts of the Maui wildfires.

On Maui, visitor arrivals declined 57.1% in September 2023 compared to September 2022, with visitor spending also down significantly by 52.6% to $203.2 million. Statewide, total visitor spending declined by 9.6% to $1.37 billion, with 7.4% fewer visitors during September.

Year-to-date, total visitor spending throughout the Hawaiian Islands was $15.79 billion, up from $13.30 billion (+18.7%) in the first nine months of 2019 prior to the pandemic, with a 6.5% decline in visitor arrivals.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As visitors make plans to return to Maui, the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority is sharing newly created videos featuring messages from residents and information on how to travel with respect and compassion to support the community’s healing.

In addition, the County of Maui recently launched the Kōkua for Maui program, and the MauiNuiFirst.com website with listings of local businesses and events that visitors can support.

“Our work continues during this crisis to stimulate mindful visitation from the US and Canada, Maui’s historically largest markets, with targeted programs maximizing the additional Maui recovery funding that was approved by the HTA board of directors,” the HTA reports.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

More information on September 2023 visitor statistics is available here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments