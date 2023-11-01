New nonprofit Mana O Maui opens applications for Women’s Surf Camp scholarships  

Photo Courtesy Kat Gaskin / Maui Surfer Girls

Mana O Maui was launched in the spring of 2023 with a mission to create and provide access to empowerment programs utilizing Hawaiian cultural education, adventure education, surf therapy and the healing arts for Maui County residents.

After the August fires, the need for healing and surf therapy become more timely.

Mana O Maui announced that they have raised enough funds to provide two full scholarships to Maui Surfer Girls Women’s Surf Camp (a $3,325 value) in January.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Women age 18 and older, who lost a home or business in the fires of Lahaina or Kula, are welcome to apply at this link: https://manaomaui.org/events-and-opportunities/msg-scholarship-jan2024 . Prior surfing experience is not required. The deadline for application is Nov. 30, 2023.

Maui Surfer Girls’ Winter Surf Camp runs Jan. 7-13, 2024 and is a retreat for beginner and intermediate surfers. The camps are all-inclusive with oceanfront accommodations , surf coaching and three healthy meals a day.

Organizers say beyond surfing, camp includes adventures and an assortment of activities throughout the week to leave campers feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Each morning, a professional surf coaching team helps campers improve and feel more confident in the water. Afternoon activities have included yoga, massages, hiking, snorkeling, stand up paddling, boat trips, whale watches, a service project, and relaxing downtime.

There are additional spaces open for non-scholarship recipients. Camp tuition is $3,325 plus taxes and fees, with a $350 discount for Hawaiʻi residents. Click this link: https://www.mauisurfergirls.com/womens-surf-camps/ for more information and registration.

Mana O Maui’s Founder, Dustin Tester said, “during the 23 years of serving our community and beyond with overnight surf camps and lessons, I have witnessed the transformational impact that outdoor education has within a supportive group of women and girls. Mana O Maui will bring these influential mentors, educators, and therapists into the lives of deserving kamaʻāina looking for healing experiences in nature. I’m thrilled to bring more vital outdoor education programming into our Maui community, especially after the Lahaina wildfire tragedy. We’re already reaching out to organizations such as Surfing Moms, Kelea Foundation and Adaptive Maui to see how we can work together in future community events. We look forward to making alliances of doing the important work of healing in community while in nature.”