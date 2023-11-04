Kapalua wildfire 100% contained, burns 11 acres

Update: 5:15 p.m.

The fire near Kapalua Airport is now 100% contained as of 5:15 p.m., officials with the Maui Emergency Management Agency report.

Crews remained on scene to extinguish hotspots at last report.

The fire was limited to approximately 11 acres and no structures or homes were threatened, according to MEMA interim director Darryl Oliveira.

Update: 3 p.m.

The Maui Fire Department is reporting a wildfire in the area of the Kapalua Airport in West Maui.

As of 3:15 p.m., the fire was approximately 7-10 acres and was not posing a threat to homes or structures, according to the Maui Emergency Management Agency. There were no immediate calls for evacuations; however, area residents were being advised to monitor local media for additional updates.

Maui Fire Department crews are on scene including air assets and heavy equipment which is being used to help contain and extinguish the fire.

The fire was first reported at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Additional updates will be provided as they become available.

The public is advised that there is a Red Flag Warning issued for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 a.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. HST Monday. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch that had been issued earlier.