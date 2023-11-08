Top 20 things to do on Maui, Nov. 9-15: Veterans Day Kayak Clash, 21st Falsetto Contest, Makana debuts ‘Lahainalalo,’ The Voice’s Jason Arcilla

For entertainment this week on Maui, there’s the Maui Veterans Day Invitational Kayak Clash, the 21st Annual Falsetto Contest, a free performance by The Voice contestant Jason Arcilla, debuts of Makana’s song “Lahainalalo,” and a recital by classical pianist Mahana Teave as part of a Wildfire Benefit Concert Series.

Coming soon: Toy Drive for children who were victims of the Lahaina wildfire, Amy Hānaiali’i presents “A Pālehua Christmas” and the annual Senior Fair celebrates 50 years.

Check our Maui Now’s Top 20 list below. And for a comprehensive list of upcoming events — concerts, shows, entertainment, community activities and outdoor farmers markets — for this week and beyond, click here.

Nov. 1 – Veterans Day Invitational Kayak Clash at Kalama Park (Nov. 10-11, Kahului)

The annual Maui Veterans Day Invitational Kayak Clash takes place on Friday and Saturday at Kalama Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fishing competition involves a veteran or first responder with team members on kayaks anywhere on Maui. Fishing catches are weighed daily at Adventure Sports Maui from 3 to 4 p.m. The public is invited to watch the weigh-in.

Food has been donated by Takamiya market. A banquet takes place on Sunday.

“It’s our way of just getting together and have camaraderie,” said contest founder Boo Baldovi, who served in the Gulf War.

For more information, go to Facebook’s Maui Veterans Day Invitational Kayak Clash or send queries to Baldovi at [email protected]

No. 2 – Aloha Festivals with annual Falsetto Contest (Nov. 11, West Maui)

Former Falsetto festival award winner Kason Gomes will be entertaining during the opening of the 21st annual contest Friday.

The Festivals of Aloha presents the 21st Richard Ho‘opi‘i Leo Ki‘eki‘e Falsetto Contest at the Ritz-Carlton Maui in Kapalua on Saturday from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

The event honors the legendary falsetto singer Richard Ho’opi’i of the Ho’opi’i Brothers. Bentos (Japanese single-portion takeout) are available. For more information, go to Festivals of Aloha. For tickets, go to this website.

No. 3 – Makana: Songs of Maui Nui (Nov. 11, Kahului)

Makana. Courtesy photo.

Grammy nominee singer-songwriter Makana, whose songs appeared in the the film “The Descendants,” performs at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

He’ll be debuting his unrecorded tribute to Lahaina — “Lahainalalo” – and have as his special guest Kaʻula Kamahele, Miss Aloha Hula 1980.

The acclaimed slack key guitarist will feature songs of Maui, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Kaho’olawe.

The event is part of the MACC’s Maui Wildfire Benefit Series. Patrons who bring a Maui Food Bank donation will be given access to an exclusive post show meet-and-greet with Makana. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 4 – Pianist Mahani Teave at the MACC (Nov. 10, Kahului)

Mahani Teave

Popular pioneering pianist Mahani Teave performs at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will benefit Kupu Hawaiʻi’s Mālama Maui efforts, a nonprofit group that aspires to rebuild and sustain Hawaiʻi’s environment. Teave, the only classical musician on Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, bridges the creative world with education and environmental activism.

Her debut album Rapa Nui Odyssey was No. 1 on the Billboard charts and received rave reviews. BBC Music Magazine praised her “natural pianism” and “magnificent artistry.” For more information about Kupu Hawaiʻi, go to this website. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org

No. 5 – The Voice’s contestant Jason Arcilla’s performs free concert (Nov. 10, Kula)

Jason Arcilla

Jason Arcilla of Maui, a popular contestant on NBC’s singing competition The Voice, will perform a free concert at Maui Ocean Vodka Organic Farm & Distillery on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Arcilla, who will be performing as part of a trio, was successful in two rounds of elimination in The Voice. Most recently, No Doubt vocalist Gwen Stefani chose Arcilla over Eli Ward in a battle with both singing parts of the song “Make It With You.”

Arcilla’s parents migrated to the United States from the Philippines when he was just 9 months old, seeking a better life for their family. The venue is accepting donations to benefit Maui wildfire victims.

Other performers at Ocean Vodka Organic Farm include:

Thursday: Guitarist-singer Brian Santana performs island grooves and rock and soul music.

Saturday: Brown Chicken Brown Cow Band singer Matt Del Elmo plays the banjo and guitar.

Sunday: Lahaina-raised Ikaika Cosma performs Hawaiʻi island grooves.

Monday: Neva Too Late with a hula dance performs island-influenced music.

Tuesday: Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Benny Uyetake performs jazz, blues, rock and island grooves.

Wednesday: Master guitarist Ikaika Costa performs island style grooves.

No. 6 – Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku (Nov. 15, Napili)

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku performs along with hula dancer Wainani Kealoha at his Slack Key Show at the Aloha Pavilion at the Napili Kai Resort on Wednesday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Kahumoku has received a 2022 Lifetime Achievement award from the Hawai’i Academy of Recording Artists. He describes in a story how he rose from a car washer in Honolulu to a multiple Grammy winner.

Admission to the concert is free to Lahaina Fire Disaster survivors and emergency workers, and there is a kama’aina rate. Tickets are available at SlackKeyShow.com or by calling 808-669-3858.

No. 7 – Jazz Maui features Zangrando quartet (Nov. 12, Lahaina)

John Zangrando

The nonprofit Jazz Maui features Sunset Jazz with the John Zangrando Quartet on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street in Lahaina.

The quartet includes saxophonist Zangrando, Paul Marchetti on percussions, Ian Sheridan on bass and Jeff Helmer on keyboards. Zangrando has played or recorded with George Benson, John Mayer, Michael MdDonald, Dione Warwick and Gladys Knight.

Marchetti has played as a member of Mick Fleetwood’s band, as well as for Walter Becker and Michael McDonald. Sherida has recorded with Jason Mraz, and Hellmer was twice named a finalist in the Great American Jazz Piano Competition.

Proceeds from Jazz Maui go to sponsoring music workshops in Maui schools. For tickets, visit JazzMaui.org and for more information text (808) 283-3576 or email info @aecg.org.

No. 8 – Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winning trumpeter DeShannon Higa (Nov. 11, Kīhei)

Jazz Maui presents award-winning and renown jazz trumpeter DeShannon Higa at ProArts Playhouse Maui on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Higa has played at Birdland, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center and Radio City Music Hall. He also has worked with Al Jarred, Dion Warwick, Wynton Marsalis and Diana Krill.

He’s also recorded a number of albums with well-known stars including Riatea Helm as well as Hula Joe and the Hutjumpers, which received a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award for Best Jazz Album. Higa has taught music at the University of Hawaiʻi. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org

No. 9 – Ulalena musical singer Nara Boone performs (Kīhei, Nov. 17)

Singer Nara Boone performs at the ProArts Maui Playhouse on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Boone, whose voice was a part of the historical long-running Maui musical Ulalena, will be singing soul, R&B, Rock and originals. She’ll be accompanied by Josh Heart on guitar, Jonathan Cua on bass and Jordan Kamikawa on drums.

Boone, who has a remarkable range in her voice similar to Whitney Houston, has teamed with Marty Dread to open for Gregory Isaacs, Ziggy Marley and the band Third World. For more information, go to ProArts Maui or call 808-463-6550.

No. 10 – White Hawaiian at ProArts Playhouse (Nov. 12, Kihei)

Eric Gilliom

Eric Gilliom’s smart and witty comedy White Hawaiian is performed at ProArts Theater on Sunday at 3 p.m. This show, created by Gilliom and writer Brian Kohne, is an entertaining autobiographical stage presentation that spans the career of Gilliom, his Maui upbringing as a Caucasian with famous Hawaiian roots, and the TV, film and Broadway roles that have given him hilarious stories to share.

It’s been critically acclaimed by entertainment reviewer Jon Woodhouse who said if there was a Nā Hōkū Hanohano award for theatrical comedy, Gilliom would be the hands down winner. It had back-to-back sellout runs For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org or call 808-463-6550.

No. 11 – Raise Your Voice: A Broadway Jr. Musical Review (Nov. 9-12, Wailuku)

Maui OnStage Education and Youth Program presents the musical “Raise Your Voice – A Broadway Jr. Musical Review” at the ʻĪao Theater. The show opens on Thursday at 7 p.m. and runs through Nov. 12 with five performances.

The musical takes place in 1985 as the citizens of Bomont Heights converge upon St. Elmo Valley Mall to welcome local superstar Tiffany Gibson. The event lifts the dreams of Bomont youth Janie Parker, who aspires to be a singer and songwriter.

Tina Kailiponi and Francis Tau’a share the role of the director, writer and choreographer, with Aida Rose as musical director and Gianina Salzer as student choreographer. For more information including tickets and a bus shuttle, go to MauiOnstage.

No. 12 – Grupo Canamon at Lava Rock (Nov. 17, Kīhei)

The band Grupo Canamon performs salsa and other Latin dance sounds at the Lava Rock Bar & Grill at 1945 S. Kihei Road on Friday from 9:30 to 1 p.m.

The band includes several members, including Henri Florez on keyboards and vocals, Jorge Florez on bass and vocals, and Teresa Potic on vocals. There’s also Makana Agrel on congas, John Zangrando on saxophone and flute. For more information, look for Grupo Canamon on Instagram.

No. 13 – Blue Diamonds Trio at Diamonds Bar & Grill (Nov. 11, Kīhei)

The Blue Diamonds Trio with Gordon S. on saxophone along with a keyboardist Ken Stover and Pete Atkins on drums performs at Diamonds Bar & Grill Saturday from 10 a.m. till noon. Breakfast is served.

The restaurant is located at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka. For more information, go to diamondsicebar.com or call 808-874-9299.

No. 14 – John Cruz performs at ProArts Playhouse (Nov. 15, Kīhei)

John Cruz

Award winning artist John Cruz is performing with guest singer-songwriter Stephen Grimes at the ProArts Playhouse Maui on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.

Cruz is a multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner and a contributor to the Grammy award-winning album Slack Key Guitar, Vol. 2. More than 1 million listeners stream Cruz’s recordings each year, including his popular song Island Style. He participated in Playing For Change’s All Along the Watchtower video, with more than 12 million views. For more information including tickets, go to proartsmaui.org.

No. 15 – Pat Simmons Jr. performs at Mulligans On The Blue (Nov. 11, Wailea)

Maui singer-songwriter Pat Simmons Jr. performs at a free concert at Mulligans On The Blue on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. Simmons, the son of Doobie Brothers Pat Simmons Sr., offers a diverse blend of Hawaii-influenced American folk-rock, country, blues and reggae.

Simmons’ first collection of songs, “This Mountain in 2017,” was nominated for two Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards. For more information, go to his website. Reservations at Mulligans are recommended.

No. 16 – Two Hawaiʻi artists at Schaefer International Gallery (Nov. 14-Dec. 30, Kahului)

Hawaii artist Marcia Morse’s works will be on exhibit at the Schafer International Gallery.

The dual exhibition of Hawaiʻi artists Marcia Morse and George Woollard will begin on Tuesday at the Schafer International Gallery at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

The exhibits trace each artist’s path by highlighting notable bodies of work throughout different phases of their respective five-decade careers. Morse’s has distinct phases of work, including her ongoing Women in Black series that investigates the ways in which women’s experiences become public narrative.

Woollard’s paintings and drawings of figure, still life and landscape capture the raw energy of a visual moment. The exhibition runs through Dec. 30, Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to Schaefer at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center.

No. 17 – Farmers Market features Anthony Pfluke (Nov. 11, Kihei)

Anthony Pfluke. Image courtesy of Maui Family Support Services, Inc. and Anthony Pfluke.

A farmer’s market takes place at the Kukui Mall at 1819 South Kihei Road on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. The Ko Mahi’ai Makeke celebrates its third anniversary by featuring a performance by singer-songwriter Anthony Pfluke at 9 a.m.

The market includes farm produce, food and crafts from some 45 vendors. For more information, contact Kahunani King at 808-452-1945 or go to the website.

COMING SOON:

No. 18 – Winter Craft Fair collects toys for Lahaina wildfire children (Nov. 19, Kahului)

Ben Franklin at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center is gathering donations for a Lahaina Keiki Toy Drive during the store’s Winter Craft Fair on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers are accepting new unwrapped toys to be dropped off at the 1st Level Parking Structure, where the craft fair is taking place.

There will be about 70 vendors, including booths that sell handmade goods, such as jewelry, clothes and bags. The special guest is Joy Shimabukuro of Oahu’s Oceanic TV’s The Joy of Crafting. For more information, call the Ben Franklin store at 808-877-3337.

No. 19 – Amy Hānaiali’i presents A Pālehua Christmas (Nov. 25, Kahului)

Amy Hānaiali’i

Hawaiʻi’s top-selling female artist Amy Hānaiali’i presents a Hawaiian Christmas concert at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Hānaiali’i has received 18 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and been nominated for six Grammys. She worked with Willie K before he passed to compose the song “Pālehua,” describing an Oʻahu mountain top that opens to the heavens. She wrote the lyrics and Willie K wrote the music.

Honolulu Magazine recognized “Pālehua” as one of the “Best 50 songs ever written.” She has a versatile repertoire as demonstrated through songs on her website, including “Chardonnay” and “Reunion.”

It’s part of the MACC’s benefit for wildfire victims. The MACC will be a collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank at this event for distribution to those impacted by the wildfires. Patrons who bring a Maui Food Bank donation will be entered into a drawing to win a post show meet-and-greet with Hānaiali’i. For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org

No. 20 – 50th Annual Maui County Senior Fair (Nov. 18, Kahului)

The 50th Annual Maui County Senior Fair will take place at the Maui Mall Village on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

There will be free health screening, giveaways and door prizes, along with live entertainment. Senior agencies and health care professional will be available to provide information and advice.

For more information, call 808-270-7774. The fair is sponsored in part by the Maui County Office on Aging.

