Maui’s Jason Arcilla advances after winning in the Battle round on The Voice

VC: NBCʻs The Voice

Maui musician and vocalist, Jason Arcilla advanced on NBC’s The Voice after winning a singing battle against teammate Eli Ward. The two sang “Make It With You,” by Bread.

The 34-year-old was selected as a member of Team Gwen during blind auditions last month.

Arcilla’s parents migrated to the United States from the Philippines when he was just 9 months old, seeking a better life for their family.

Arcilla started producing his own music when he was 14 and loved it, but he had to put it on the backburner when he was 17 when he and his high school sweetheart became parents to their daughter, Oshynn.

Being a teen parent was extremely difficult for him and he struggled to get his music off the ground.

While Arcilla was working up to three jobs at one time, his mom helped him to raise Oshynn. Eventually, he started to make connections after getting a steady gig at his friend’s new bar.

Now he gigs regularly at resorts, private events, weddings, and more with his band, Jason Arcilla & the Rhythm Sons.