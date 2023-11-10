Disaster Area Residential Restrictions to be lifted for Zones 8C and 9C in West Maui

Esri, NASA, NGA, USGS, FEMA | Esri Community Maps Contributors, © OpenStreetMap, Microsoft, Esri, HERE, Garmin, SafeGraph, GeoTechnologies, Inc, METI/NASA, USGS, EPA, US Census Bureau, USDA | County of Maui, Enterprise GIS Section – Department of Management, 2023. | County of Maui, Enterprise GIS. / Maui Recovers

County of Maui Disaster Area Restrictions will be lifted for owners and residents with vehicle passes from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, Nov. 14, in Zones 8C and 9C.

This includes portions of the following streets:

ZONE 8C : Aki St., Hauola Pl., Kaili Pl., Kamamalu St., Keone St., Kopili St., Kuhua St., Lahainaluna Rd., Puiki Pl.

: Aki St., Hauola Pl., Kaili Pl., Kamamalu St., Keone St., Kopili St., Kuhua St., Lahainaluna Rd., Puiki Pl. ZONE 9C: Hauola Pl., Kale St., Kopili St., Kuhua St., Lahainaluna Rd., Mela St., Paeohi St.

ACCESS: A reentry vehicle pass will be required at the checkpoint during the first two days of supported residential reentry. Two vehicle passes will be available per property owner, and two vehicle passes will be available per rentaldwelling. After the first two days of supported reentry, access through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

REENTRY VEHICLE PASS DISTRIBUTION: Vehicle pass applications and on-site distribution for Zone 8C and 9C will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11 at three locations: Lahaina Civic Center, the County of Maui Kalana O Maui building lobby area and Kako’o Maui at Maui Mall (near Subway). See below for more vehicle pass details. Optional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and instructions for usage will be available from nonprofits during vehicle pass distribution.

ROADWAYS: All roadways to access zones will be clear for residents and property owners. During the first two days of supported reentry, access to the areas of 8C and 9C will be through Lahainaluna Rd and Kale St. All vehicles will exit at Lahainaluna Rd. After Tuesday, entry through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

WATER: The County of Maui Department of Water SupplyUnsafe Water Advisory remains in effect in these residential zones. To view the water advisory, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/water.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SAFETY AND ADVISORIES: Once a fire has burned throughan area, many dangers may remain. It is important to be aware of the hazards and to know what to look for when re-entering. For full safety details, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For air quality information, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires/.

SUPPORT: A high level of support will be provided to returning residents during the first two days of reentry into fire-damaged areas including water, shade, washing stations, portable toilets, medical and mental health care, Maui Bus transportation from local hotel shelters and language assistance. Transportation to and from hotel shelters on Maui Bus circulator shuttles will have extended hours on the first two days of supported residential reentry from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

VEHICLE PASS DETAILS:The following documents may be used to verify property ownershipor residency to receive a reentry vehicle pass:

Property Deed/Title or Property Tax Records: A property deed or title in your name is one of the most direct ways to demonstrate ownership. This document should clearly show your name as the property owner. Property tax records from the County’s Real Property Tax office that list you as the property owner are also strong evidence of ownership. Visit: www.mauipropertytax.com.

Utility Bills: Utilitybills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressedto your nameat the property addresscan serve as proof of residency. Thesebills should be recent and show consistent usage.

Rental/Lease Agreement or Receipt: If you have been renting, a lease agreement or rent receipt with your name, the landlord’s name, and the property address can establish your residency.

Hawai‘i Driver’s License: A valid Hawai‘i driver’s license or Hawai‘i State ID with your current address is widely accepted proof of residency.

Vehicle Registration: If your vehicle is registered at the property address, it can indicate your residency.

Voter Registration: A voter registration card listing your address in Lahaina can be used to confirm your residency.

Financial Statements: Financial statements sent to your Lahaina address can help establish residency, especially if they cover an extended period. Employment agency registration or paystubs or checks can also help prove residency.

Insurance Documents: Homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies with your Lahaina address can be used as proof of residency.

Mail: A letter or other mail delivered to your address from an employer, public official, social service organization, local school, or school district can offer proof of occupancy.

Notarized Affidavit: In some cases, a notarized affidavit from a property owner or landlord confirming your residency or ownership may be accepted.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

DETAILS: For details on reentry to impacted areas; safety information for returning to your property; drinking water and wastewater; maps and data; fire debrisremoval; recovery phases; financial and housing assistance; and business support, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For information on resources available, medical and mental health care, financial assistance, housing, jobs, and how to donate or volunteer, visit www.mauinuistrong.info.