DWS: Mandatory water conservation needed for South Maui

November 10, 2023, 1:38 PM HST
The County of Maui Department of Water Supply announced that mandatory water conservation is necessary for hotels, resorts and other businesses, along with visitors and residents, of South Maui. South Maui comprises Kīhei, Wailea and Mākena.

Continued high water demand of 13 million gallons daily is regularly maxing out operational capacity of equipment. This has led to the mechanical failure of two well pumps that provide water to the area. 

The Department of Water Supply is urging people in the South Maui area to stop using water for irrigating lawns, washing vehicles and other nonessential activities. If the water demand can be reduced, the department said that no further restrictions should be necessary.

This comes following the implementation of a Stage 2 water shortage for the Upcountry service area on Nov. 8, 2023.

