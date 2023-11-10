US Army Corps of Engineers receives temporary housing mission on Maui

The US Army Corps of Engineers received a $1.9 million Federal Emergency Management Agency mission assignment Oct. 28 to provide conceptual design for temporary housing sites.

Upon design approval, USACE will prepare the sites for FEMA to install the units. The units will temporarily house those affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires that destroyed more than 2,000 properties on Maui.

USACE in partnership with FEMA will provide plans, specifications, and construction management activities associated with the emergency temporary housing mission.

Site surveys are currently being conducted on the potential sites identified by FEMA.

Members of the USACE Critical Public Facilities team also assisted the state in planning for a temporary school following the wildfires in Lahaina. That site is currently under construction below the Kapalua Airport in West Maui.

Members of the USACE Critical Public Facilities team look over a conceptual layout Aug. 31 while conducting a site assessment on Maui to assist the State of Hawai’i in planning for a temporary school following the wildfires in Lahaina that occurred Aug. 8. (US Army photo by Joseph Paul Bruton)