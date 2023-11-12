Tomoda-Bannert wins Super Girl Surf Pro; Maui’s Liotta earns runner-up toward 2024 Challenger Series qualification

Keala Tomoda-Bannert (R) and Nora Liotta (L) of Hawaiʻi at the US Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro on Nov. 12, 2023 in Jacksonville Beach, United States. (Photo by Ivy Scott/World Surf League)

Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) emerged victorious at the World Surf League US Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro, a North America and Hawaiʻi/Tahiti co-sanctioned Qualifying Series 3,000. Tomoda-Bannert was able to surge through Finals Day atop the podium after besting Nora Liotta (HAW) in an all-Hawaiʻi Final. With her result, Tomoda-Bannert claimed the 2023/2024 Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui QS Regional title. Liotta, the Maui competitor currently sits at No. 3 and is in a qualification spot for the 2024 Challenger Series heading into the final event of the season.

Tomoda-Bannert kickstarted the Final over Liotta with an excellent 8.00 (out of a possible 10) within the first five minutes. Liotta was able to answer with a 5.67 of her own to stay within grasp of Tomoda-Bannert, who accrued a 12.67 heat total at the 25-minute mark. But, Tomoda-Bannert wasn’t done and found a near-perfect 9.00 for the event’s highest heat total, a 17.00 (out of a possible 20). Time expired and Tomoda-Bannert claimed her maiden Super Girl Pro title.

Keala Tomoda-Bannert of Hawaiʻi at the US Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro on Nov. 12, 2023 in Jacksonville Beach, United States. (Photo by Ivy Scott/World Surf League)

“I finally did it, I’m just beyond stoked right now and to have my best friend right here with me I couldn’t have waited for a more perfect time,” Tomoda-Bannert told the WSL. “This year I just wanted to be number one in the Hawaiʻi region and I guess I achieved that so I’m stoked. [For all the girls] I think just keep on doing it. There’s a lot of failure that comes with it, when you keep on going, you finally get it.”

Tomoda-Bannert holds firm at No. 1 heading into the final event of the Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui season and clinched the 2023/2024 Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui QS Regional title with her result in Jacksonville Beach.

Nora Liotta of Maui surfs in Heat 8 of Round of 16 at the US Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro on Nov. 12, 2023 in Jacksonville Beach, United States. (Photo by Ivy Scott/World Surf League)

Liotta entered the US Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro fresh off a win in Sunset Beach and continued that momentum straight into another Semifinal appearance. The Maui competitor, Liotta, took on Florida’s own Kylie Pulcini (USA) in the Round of 16 before facing Jacksonville Beach’s hometown hero Lanea Mons (USA) in the Quarterfinal. Liotta then had to overcome Finals Day threat Eweleiula Wong (HAW) before challenging Tomoda-Bannert in the Final.

Liotta now prepares to hold her spot within 2024 Challenger Series qualification heading into the final event of the season at Haleʻiwa.

“This is so exciting and I defintely couldn’t envision back-to-back Finals just with some of the seasons I’ve had and a lot of losses,” Liotta told the WSL. “It’s a lot of learning and I’m realy grateful. I always imagined doing these things and it’s really surrel to be doing what I’ve seen myself doing. I’m really excited for the Haleʻiwa contest and hopefully there’s waves because I love that wave so much.”

The North America contingent now prepare for the O’Neill Cold Water Classic starting Nov. 15-19.

The Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui women head into their final event of the 2023/2024 season at The Hawaiian Islands HIC Haleiwa Pro beginning Nov. 26 – Dec. 7.

North America Women’s QS Rankings:

1. Zoe Benedetto (USA)

2. Sawyer Lindblad (USA)

3. Kirra Pinkerton (USA)

4. Bella Kenworthy (USA)

5. Talia Swindal (USA)



Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui Women’s QS Rankings:

1. Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW)

2. Nora Liotta (HAW)

3. Eweleiula Wong (HAW)

4. Erin Brooks (HAW)

5. Zoe McDougall (HAW)



US Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro Final Results:

1 – Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) 17.00 3,000 points

2 – Nora Liotta (HAW) 10.77 2,340 points



US Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro Semifinal Results:

HEAT 1: Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) 13.94 DEF. Kirra Pinkerton (USA) 7.83

HEAT 2: Nora Liotta (HAW) 11.77 DEF. Eweleiula Wong (HAW) 10.26

US Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro Quarterfinal Results:

HEAT 1: Kirra Pinkerton (USA) 11.50 DEF. Erin Brooks (CAN) 8.34

HEAT 2: Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) 13.43 DEF. Zoe Benedetto (USA) 11.70

HEAT 3: Eweleiula Wong (HAW) 14.17 DEF. Chelsea Tuach (BRB) 11.00

HEAT 4: Nora Liotta (HAW) 12.66 DEF. Lanea Mons (USA) 6.67

US Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro Round of 16 Results:

HEAT 1: Kirra Pinkerton (USA) 14.94 DEF. Bella Kenworthy (USA) 11.67

HEAT 2: Erin Brooks (CAN) 11.73 DEF. Kohai Fierro (PYF) 10.66

HEAT 3: Keala Tomoda-Bannert (HAW) 12.60 DEF. Leilani McGonagle (CRC) 10.37

HEAT 4: Zoe Benedetto (USA) 9.60 DEF. Mia McLeish (USA) 4.83

HEAT 5: Eweleiula Wong (HAW) 13.67 DEF. Vela Mattive (USA) 7.33

HEAT 6: Chelsea Tuach (BRB) 12.33 DEF. Auburn Hilley (USA) 7.06

HEAT 7: Lanea Mons (USA) 10.07 DEF. Alana Lopez (USA) 6.53

HEAT 8: Nora Liotta (HAW) 14.50 DEF. Kylie Pulcini (USA) 3.64