Aloha Market powered by Mana Up hosts 15-day pop-up shop at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport

The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism and Mana Up today announced the launch of a Hawaiʻi-themed pop-up retail shop featuring Hawaiʻi products at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport. Named the Aloha Market powered by Mana Up, the pop-up shop is set to open its doors on Nov. 15, bringing a slice of Hawai‘i’s vibrant culture, natural beauty, and tropical flair to the gateway to Tokyo.

With an estimated 60,000 travelers and nontravelers passing through daily at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport departure area where the pop-up will be located, shoppers will have the chance to experience a hand-picked selection of products from Hawaiʻi from more than 40 Hawaiʻi-based companies.

Products come from long-standing favorites like Hawaiian Host, Diamond Bakery, Honolulu Cookie Company, Kahala, Kauaʻi Kookie and Leonard’s Bakery, while also offering up-and-coming brands like Ua Body, Nick Kuchar Art & Design and Komodo Hawaiʻi, Kō Hana Rum, Noho Home and Maui Kuʻia Estate Chocolate will be making their debuts in Japan at the Aloha Market.

The Aloha Market powered by Mana Up is a collaboration between JATCO (Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd.), the State of Hawai‘i, CPB Foundation, Ulupono Initiative and Mana Up. The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority and Hawai‘i Tourism Japan are also partners for this event.

“This opportunity is a great way to support Hawai‘i-based companies with their export growth and to further our goals for economic diversification,” said Governor Josh Green, M.D “Throughout our state, we have companies winning international awards for their innovative and unique Made-in-Hawai‘i products. Many of these products come from our agriculture or are inspired by the mix of cultures so proudly represented in our islands. This project is one way to share with the world the amazing work that is being done here in Hawai‘i and helps to build success stories for local businesses. Mahalo to JATCO for welcoming Hawai‘i into the Haneda Airport for this wonderful event,” said Gov. Green.

This initiative is an outgrowth of the Japan Export Accelerator program run by DBEDT from February to October of this year. Hawaiian Host, Kō Hana Rum, Waiākea, Komodo Hawai‘i, Kauaʻi Kookie and Diamond Bakery were all participants. Spearheaded by Paul Yonamine, Chairman Emeritus of Central Pacific Bank, the objective of the program was to jumpstart or expand each company’s sales in Japan and create established pathways for exporting that others could benefit from in the future. Topics included advice on product development, marketing promotion, export logistics, regulations, supply chain and funding support.

“The recent Japan Export Accelerator was a big step forward in launching our export initiatives and building a foundation to expand on in the future. We received many new sales opportunities and are excited to be part of showcasing Hawai‘i’s world-class products in Japan, especially at the Aloha Market at Haneda Airport,” says Jason Brand, cofounder of Kō Hana Rum based in Kunia, Hawai‘i.

To align with “Kōkua for Maui — Shop & Show Aloha” efforts, JATCO will donate 10% of sales to the Maui Strong Fund as well as offer donation boxes at the Aloha Market storefront. King’s Hawaiian, Hawaiian Host, Hawaiian Airlines, Waiākea and others are leading activations at the pop-up to generate awareness and connect with Japanese audiences.

“DBEDT, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, and Hawai‘i Tourism Japan have come together to bring an array of partners with unique strengths to the project,” said James Kunane Tokioka, DBEDT Director. “The Aloha Market is a fresh way for Japanese travelers to connect with Hawai‘i, keeping us top-of-mind when they are making their travel decisions. Additionally, we are strengthening our longstanding relationship with JATCO and generating valuable revenue for Hawai‘i companies. We appreciate our many partners who have contributed countless hours and resources to make this a positive experience for all,” said Tokioka.

“The Aloha Market will be a fun immersive shopping experience for customers to touch, feel and taste what Hawai‘i has to offer. It is so much more than a pop-up because it showcases our very best and invites people in to be part of it,” said Meli James, co-founder of Mana Up.

The Aloha Market powered by Mana Up at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport will take place from Nov. 15-30. For more information about the Aloha Market powered by Mana Up, visit houseofmanaup.jp.

Companies Represented: