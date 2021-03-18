A A A

Google released its Economic Impact Report on Thursday, March 18, sharing that 8,200 Hawaiʻi businesses, publishers and nonprofits used Google products to increase their online presence and connect with people and communities they serve – generating $209 million in economic activity in 2020.

Sara Smith, Wrappily Founder & CEO. Image courtesy of Google and Wrappily.

Google plans to invest more than $7 billion and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs across the US this year.

“I believe a lasting economic recovery will come from local communities and the people and small businesses that give them life,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet. “Google wants to be a part of that recovery. That’s why we plan to invest over $7 billion in offices and data centers across the US and create at least 10,000 new full-time Google jobs in the US this year.”

Image courtesy of Google.

Google reports that its division Google for Nonprofits has supported more than 840+ nonprofits in Hawaiʻi site 2011. In 2020, Google provided $1.49M in in-kind search advertising credit to Hawaiʻi nonprofits through the Google Ad Grants program.

The company reports that it is also invested in expanding access to Google Career Certificates to help more people—particularly underserved—grow their careers. More than 720 people in Hawaiʻi have enrolled in the program.

Wrappily on Maui was highlighted in Google’s nationwide Economic Impact Report in a case study that details how they used digital tools to increase their online presence and reach customers. Founded in 2013, Wrappily uses newspaper presses to make fully recyclable, eco-friendly wrapping paper.

When COVID-19 put a halt to parties all over the world, founder and CEO Sara Smith knew Wrappily needed to look for new revenue streams. When Google Trends and Analytics revealed that wholesale retailers were not only searching for eco-friendly wrapping paper but also compostable basket filler and an assortment of related products, Smith saw her opportunity to pivot to B2B sales and seized it. Today, Wrappily’s 40 percent year-over-year growth is driven by Google Ads, and even during the pandemic, Google Shopping has helped to more than double their e-commerce revenue.

“When you’re trying to grow your small business online, Google products are the holy grail of information,” said Smith.

Wrappily is one of many American businesses that used the internet to adapt to new challenges in 2020.

According to a newly released poll conducted by Greenberg, in partnership with the Connected Commerce Council from Feb. 17 to March 11, 2021, 98 percent of US based small business owners say that digital tools have been helpful in running their business, with 80 percent incorporating new digital tools and strategies due to COVID. Looking forward, small business owners remain optimistic about the future of their businesses, with 93 percent believing they will maintain or increase their use of digital tools post-pandemic.

The full Google Economic Impact report is available here.