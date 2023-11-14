Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency committee cancels meeting to encourage participation at Native Hawaiian Convention

Council member Nohelani Uʻu-Hodgins

Council member Nohe Uʻu-Hodgins announced that the Government Relations, Ethics and Transparency Committee has canceled its meeting planned for today (Nov. 14) at 1:30 p.m. to allow council members to attend the 22nd Annual Native Hawaiian Convention.

Uʻu-Hodgins noted the convention will be held at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center from Tuesday through Friday, with many of the workshops and discussions to focus on Lahaina recovery efforts and other related matters. The convention agenda may be viewed at https://www.hawaiiancouncil.org/agenda/.

“I would like to ensure that the councilmembers and the public have every opportunity to be present for important community discussions, especially in relation to fire-recovery efforts,” said Uʻu-Hodgins, the committee chair. “We’d like to thank the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement for supporting Maui by continuing the necessary discussions and providing a venue for our local businesses.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The committee planned to discuss Resolution 23-194, developing a comprehensive recovery and resiliency plan in response to the August wildfires, and is rescheduling the item for Nov. 28, she said.

The presentations and discussions on today’s convention agenda will provide valuable information to be included in our plan, Uʻu-Hodgins said.