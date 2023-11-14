MEO staffing table at Maui County Senior Resource Fair on Saturday

The Maui County Office on Aging team pose for a photo at last year’s Maui County Senior Fair on Oct. 29 at the War Memorial Gym. This year’s version of the event, the Maui County Senior Resource Fair, organized by the Office on Aging, will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Maui Mall Village.

Maui Economic Opportunity will be signing up kupuna for the Red Card discount program, assisting with transportation applications and offering other information at the Maui County Senior Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at The Maui Mall Village.

The event is put on by the Maui County Office on Aging and is an adaptation of the annual Maui County Senior Fair that has been organized by MEO. The traditional venue – the War Memorial Gym – was shut down for repairs, moving the event to The Maui Mall Village. The Office on Aging took the lead this year in the wake of the Maui wildfires, with MEO involved in fire relief efforts.

There will be entertainment, health testing and information pertinent to kupuna. MEO Transportation will be assisting seniors attend the fair.

For more information, contact the Office on Aging at 808-270-7774.