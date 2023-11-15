Top 20 things to do on Maui, Nov. 16-26: Jeff Hellmer jazz quartet, slack key guitarist Kevin Brown, Winter Craft Fair, 50th Senior Fair

For entertainment this week on Maui, Great American Jazz Piano Competition finalist Jeff Hellmer & Friends play in Lahaina, Maui Prep performs Beauty and the Beast and three-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner Kevin Brown is in Kula. There also is the Winter Craft Fair and the 50th Maui County Senior Fair.

Coming soon: Iconic Wayne Newton and the 50th Anniversary of the duo C&K.

And for a comprehensive list of upcoming events — concerts, shows, entertainment, community activities and crafts and art fairs — for this week and beyond, click here.

No. 1 – 50th Annual Maui County Senior Fair (Nov. 18, Kahului)

The 50th Annual Maui County Senior Fair will take place at the Maui Mall Village on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.

There will be free health screening, giveaways and door prizes, along with live entertainment. Senior agencies and health care professional will be available to provide information and advice.

For more information, call 808-270-7774. The fair is sponsored in part by the Maui County Office on Aging.

No. 2 – Award winning performer Kevin Brown at Ocean Organic Vodka Farm (Nov. 18, Kula)

Kevin Brown

Three-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano winner and slack key guitar legend Kevin Brown performs at Ocean Organic Vodka Farm & Distillery on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Other entertainers from Nov. 16 through Nov. 22 include:

Thursday: NBC’s The Voice contestant Jason Arcilla performs island-style music solo.

Friday: Singer-songwriter Pat Simmons Jr. performs originals and covers.

Sunday: Guitar master Ikaika Cosma presents island style grooves.

Monday: ‘Ukulele and falsetto master CJ Boom Helekahi sings island-influenced music.

Tuesday: Mark Johnstone of Grammy nominated Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band sings and plays the piano.

Wednesday: Ikaika Cosma performs island-style grooves.

No. 3 – Maui Prep presents Beauty and the Beast (Nov. 17-19, Napili)

A youth production of Beauty and the Beast at Maui Preparatory Academy in West Maui runs Friday through Sunday. The shows are on Friday at 7 p.m., on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Barry Kawakami, founder of Wave Of Harmony Foundation, is sponsoring the show at the Bozich Center so that families, particularly those affected by the wildfires, may enjoy the magic of musical theater for free.

Kawakami’s charitable organization supports performing arts, noting on its website that “the Theatre is more than just an after-school program, it’s a place where the community comes together to create shared experiences, nurture dreams and explore the boundless possibilities of the human imagination.”

The 60-minute performance, starring Kelsey Reul as Belle and Sawyer Dunning-Zeches as the Beast, features the beloved songs from the film, including “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.” For more information, including reserving free tickets, go to Maui Preparatory or call 808-665-9966.

No. 4 – George Kahumoku features Shem Kahawaii (Nov. 22, Napili)

George Kahumoku

Multiple Grammy winner George Kahumoku plays at the Napili Kai Beach Resort on Nov. 22 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. A special invitation is offered to those affected by the fires and the disaster volunteers to enjoy the show for free.

Regular ticket options — kama’aina, general admission, reserved priority seating — are available for those who would like to help support the show financially.

Known for its soothing melodies and enchanting rhythms, Maui’s renowned Slack Key Show has featured some of the most well-known Hawaiian entertainers and helped to launch the careers of young performers.

Kahumoku will feature Shem Kahawaii playing slack key guitar and Wainani Kealoha dancing the hula. The show will be a journey through the rich musical heritage of the islands.

“We want to bring some healing to our community through music and dance,” Kahumoku said. “Our music has the power to uplift spirits, especially during these challenging times.”

For more information including reservations, go to slackkeyshow.com

No. 5 – Pianist Jeff Hellmer & Friends at Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory (Nov. 19, Lahaina)

Jazz pianist Jeff Hellmer forms a quartet for a special evening at the Chocolate Factory.

Great American Jazz Piano Competition finalist Jeff Hellmer & Friends perform at the Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m.

As the long-time director of the University of Texas Jazz Orchestra, he led performances of the band at the North Sea and Montreux Jazz Festivals and has appeared with jazz masters such as Chris Potter and Joshua Redman.

Hellmer’s friends include trumpet player Paul January, drummer Paul Marchetti, who has played with Mick Fleetwood’s band, and bassist Ian Sheridan, who has recorded with Grammy winner Jason Mraz.

Proceeds from concert ticket sales benefit Jazz Maui, a group that sponsors music workshops with professionals at Maui schools. For more information including tickets, go to JazzMaui.org or text 808-283-3576.

No. 6 – Dayan Kai performs at Mulligans On The Blue (Nov. 18, Wailea)

Dayan Kai

Dayan Kai performs live at Mulligans On The Blue on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. Dayan, former director of the long-running musical “Burnin’ Love – a tribute to Elvis Presley,” is known for his soulful voice, powerful songwriting, and multi-instrumental prowess.

Born on Maui, Kai grew up living between Hawaiʻi and California. He has performed nationally and internationally as a solo artist and collaborated with a range of artists, including John Cruz and Wilmont Kahaialii. No cover. Mulligans recommends reservations online or by calling 808-500-5884.

No. 7 – Phil & Angela Benoit perform at Pita Paradise (Nov. 19, Wailea)

Angela and Phil Benoit

Angela and Phil Benoit performs original music and jazz standards, bossa nova, pop and Hawaiian swing at Pita Paradise on Sunday from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Angela’s vocals are smooth and rest somewhere between high alto and low mezzo-soprano while Phil provides a swinging guitar. For reservations, call 808-879-7177.

No. 8 – Ben Franklin Winter Craft Fair at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center (Nov. 19, Kahului)

The Ben Franklin Winter Craft Fair is being held on Nov. 19 fro 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the first floor of the parking structure at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, near Men’s Macy’s.

The event includes a Lahaina Keiki Toy Drive, with organizers accepting new unwrapped toys.

There will be about 70 vendors, including booths that sell handmade goods, such as jewelry, clothes and bags.

The special guest is Joy Shimabukuro of Oahu’s Oceanic TV’s The Joy of Crafting. For more information, call the Ben Franklin store at 808-877-3337.

No. 9 – Hui Holidays open (Nov. 17-Dec. 23, Makawao)

Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center presents Hui Holidays selling hand-crafted holiday gifts and decorations from Nov. 7 through Dec. 23.

The Hui at 2841 Baldwin Avenue is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information go to the Hui or call 808-572-6560.

No. 10 – Free Japanese Movie Matinee (Nov. 19, Wailuku)

“Chieri and Cherry”

A double feature of Japanese films with English subtitles is being presented for free at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center at 665 Kahului Beach Road on Sunday.

The first film is the fantasy animation “Chieri and Cherry,” a story about a 6th grade elementary school girl and a stuffed doll she finds at her father’s funeral, at 10:30; and “The Fish Tale,” a comedy drama loosely based on the life of celebrity marine biologist Sakana-kun, at 1:30 p.m.

Seating is limited. For reservations, call 808-244-6862 or go to the Nisei Veterans website.

No. 11 – Andrew Molina at Mulligans On The Blue (Nov. 17, Wailea)

Andrew Molina

‘Ukulele aficionado Andrew Molina and bassist Jay Molina will play at Mulligans On The Blue on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Andrew started playing the ‘ukulele when he was 13 years old and hasn’t looked back. His passion has garnered him recognition for music excellence by the Hawaiʻi Academy of Recording Arts.

Andrew’s music is categorized as a mix of Hawaiian, pop, rock, Latin and a little bit of jazz. For more information including tickets, go to Mulligans’ reservations or call 808-500-5884

No. 12 – Lahaina Gift and Crafts Fair reopens at Lahaina Gateway (Nov. 19, Lahaina)

Creighton Sato of Footprints in the Sand (left) is among the vendors at the Lahaina Gift and Crafts Fair that reopened this month for the first time since the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire. Next to him is a customer.

Lahaina Gift and Crafts Fair reopens this month at the parking lot at the Lahaina Gateway Shopping Center with fairs on Sundays, Nov. 19 and 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vendors sell a variety of items, including handmade jewelry, sculptures, historic maps, T-shirts, wood carvings, paintings, flowers and soaps. Admission is free. For more information, send an email to [email protected]

No. 13 – Brooks Maguire and Maddie at Mahalo Aleworks (Nov. 19, Pukalani)

Singer-songwriter Brooks Maguire and Maddie return to perform live America, blues and country tunes, weaving original music with covers at the Mahalo Aleworks on Sunday from 9 to 11 p.m.

Maguire is known in his early years for his solo performances at Pioneer Inn in Lahaina and grew into a Nashville entertainer touring states including Texas. Watch Maguire’s YouTube channel.

COMING SOON:

No. 14 – Comedian Kitty Pineapple at da Playground Maui (Nov. 21, Māʻalaea)

Comedy U presents comedian Kitty Pineapple at da Playground Maui on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Kitty Pineapple presents a different twist to Filipino-Chinese ethnicities, as one who grew up in a tough Honolulu neighborhood and moved to Las Vegas.

When not on stage cracking jokes, Kitty Pineapple is hitting the gym or going live on Instagram. For more information including tickets, go to daPlayground.

No. 15 – Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos (Nov. 25, Māʻalaea)

Pianist-singer Valerie Chaikin performs with pianist-singer Jake Carter for an entertaining night of dueling pianos.

The comedy and artistry of Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos makes its Maui debut at da Playground Maui on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. It’s an interactive performance with the audience making requests dueling pianos entertaining them with a touch of comedy. Bring your favorite songs by John Lennon, Beach Boys and the Beastie Boys. The event features Jake Carter, who once played at the Red Piano in Santa Barbara, and Valerie Chaikin, a pianist who has played with her all-female cover band The Suffragettes at Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for people 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. with local ID. For more information including tickets, go to da Playground or call 808-727-2571.

No. 16 – Wāhine Magic benefit for wildfire victims (Nov. 25, Makawao)

A Wāhine Magic music festival to benefit Maui wildfire victims will take place at the Oskie Rice Arena in Makawao on Nov. 25, from 1 to 7 p.m. The festival presenter Mana’o Radio has gathered a lineup of well-known performers, including the Gretchen Rhodes Band, Shea Derrick and Full Flavor, Sierra Carrere Band, Rabbit, LO WOLF and Silky Sister.

Ticket proceeds will be donated to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund, providing financial resources to support the immediate and long-term recovery. Children under 12 are free. For more information including tickets, go to the Mana’o Radio website.

No. 17 – Santa and entertainment at Maui Mall Village (Nov. 25, Kahului)

The Hau’oli Holidays begins with a visit from Santa at the Maui Mall Village in Kahului on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of a Small Business Saturday program. Capture cherished moments with your child and Santa himself and his merry Elf on Center Stage.

Bring a donation of non-perishable food for our holiday food drive supporting the Maui Food Bank, and you can take a free selfie with Santa and his Elf!

From noon to 1 p.m., guitarist-singer Jason Teporo entertains, followed from 1 to 2 p.m. by Hālau Hula O Keola Aliʻi O Keka.

No. 18 – Amy Hānaiali’i presents A Pālehua Christmas (Nov. 25, Kahului)

Amy Hānaiali’i

Hawaii’s top-selling female artist Amy Hānaiali’i presents a Hawaiian Christmas concert at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. The MACC will be a collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank at this event for distribution to those impacted by the wildfires. Patrons who bring a Maui Food Bank donation will be entered into a drawing to win a post show meet-and-greet with Hānaiali’i, who has received 18 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and been nominated for six Grammys.

She worked with Willie K before he passed to compose the song Pālehua, describing an Oʻahu mountain top that opens to the heavens. She wrote the lyrics, and Willie K. wrote the music. Honolulu Magazine recognized “Pālehua” as one of the “Best 50 songs ever written.” She has a versatile repertoire as demonstrated through songs on her website, including “Chardonnay” and “Reunion.” For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org

No. 19 – Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a at The Shops at Wailea (Nov. 24, Wailea)

Kalani Pe’a Photo By Antonio Agosto

Multiple Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a performs his award-winning original songs and more with in complimentary performance at The Shops at Wailea on Nov. 24 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The concert “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea – Listen to The Sweet Music of Wailea” is supported by the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong, a leading group fund-raising on behalf of victims of Maui wildfires and long-term recovery.

No. 20 – Legendary Wayne Newton performs at the MACC (Dec. 7, Kahului)

Wayne Newton

Legendary Wayne Newton performs at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Newton is known for his iconic signature song, “Danke Schoen,” in addition to countless other top hit singles including, “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast,” “Red Roses for a Blue Lady,” “At This Moment,” “The Letter” and “Summer Wind.”

Newton has performed live in front of more than 40 million people during a record-setting run of 25,000-plus shows in Las Vegas. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 21 – Henry Kapono’s Cecilia & Kapono’s 50th Anniversary concert (Dec. 9, Kahului)

Henry Kapono celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the duo C&K with the concert Songs of C&K Lifetime Party at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Kapono will be joined by Alex Kawakami and Johnny Valentine, along with his all-star band including Gaylord Holomalia, Lopaka Colon, Matt Krahula and Wendell Ching.

As the first Hawaiߵi group to be signed by a major record label, Columbia Records, C&K helped forge the sound of the 70’s “Hawaiian Music Renaissance” with laid-back contemporary island rock that voiced the feelings of an entire generation in Hawaiʻi. The concert will feature classic hits such as “We’re All Alone,” “Lifetime Party,” “Sailin’,” “Gotta Get Away,” “Sunshine Love,” and “Highway in the Sun.”

The Grammy-nominated and award-winning Kapono with 21 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards was voted the 2021 Favorite Entertainer of the Year. For more information, go to Maui Arts.

