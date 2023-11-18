Maui News
Ten Allstate Maui Invitational players named to Naismith Trophy preseason watch list
Ten of the Top 50 players competing in the 2023 Allstate Maui Invitational have been named to Jersey Mike’s Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Watch List. The list includes:
- Adem Bona, Sophomore, F/C, UCLA
- Hunter Dickinson, Senior, C, Kansas
- Zach Edey, Senior, C, Purdue
- Dajuan Harris Jr., Junior, G, Kansas
- Kam Jones, Junior, G, Marquette
- Tyler Kolek, Senior, G, Marquette
- Kevin McCullar Jr., Senior, G, Kansas
- Judah Mintz, Sophomore, G, Syracuse
- Ryan Nembhard, Junior, G, Gonzaga
- Santiago Vescovi, Fifth Year, G, Tennessee
Six of the eight teams in this year’s field are in the Top 25 of the USA Today Coaches poll, including No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Purdue, No. 5 Marquette, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 12 Gonzaga and No. 25 UCLA.
The 2023 Tournament will take place at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on the campus of the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa from Nov. 20 to 22.
