The Salvation Army and Walmart Joined Forces this Weekend to Bring Holiday Joy to Maui County Keiki After Recent Hardships

NOTE: Online Registration for The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree gift distribution event this weekend at Kahului Walmart had an overwhelming response and registration is now closed. Toys will only be distributed to those who have previously registered and have appointments. Another distribution event is being planned for wildfire survivor families. To register for that distribution, please visit tinyurl.com/magicalmauichristmas



































The Maui County Angel Tree Distribution event for The Salvation Army brought warmth and smiles to more than 1,800 Maui children and their families. The event began on Saturday, and continues on Sunday, Nov. 19 at a special Winter Wonderland scene at Kahului Walmart.

The Salvation Army’s cherished Angel Tree tradition aims to make the holiday season a little brighter for families who face financial hardships and are struggling to make ends meet, by providing Christmas gifts for their children. Walmart donated more than 30,000 toys to The Salvation Army for this event and other efforts this holiday season.

Captain Steven Howard, The Salvation Army Kahului Corps Officer and Maui County Coordinator said, “We are grateful to share a very special relationship with Walmart and their generosity made all of this possible. It gives us great pleasure to bring some Christmas joy and cheer to Maui families in need this holiday season, especially with the difficulties they have recently endured.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Gift bags filled with toys were distributed to each child present at the event.

“Walmart is honored to be a part of the Maui community and to be given the opportunity to bring some comfort and joy to the keiki of Maui this holiday season,” said Chris Pierce, Store Manager for Kahului Walmart.

Organizers said the event showcased the strength and resilience of Maui in the face of adversity, while instilling hope and joy for children and their families.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD