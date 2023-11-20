Maui Surf Forecast for November 21, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|18-22
|18-22
|15-20
|12-16
|West Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|3-5
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:39 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:44 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A large north northwest swell (340 degrees) will continue through tonight and begin tapering off Tuesday and shift out of the north. A High Surf Warning is in effect for the most exposed north facing shores and a High Surf Advisory (HSA) is in effect for remaining north shores and some west facing shores. Both headlines go through tonight, with the likelihood the warnings will be downgraded to advisories for Tuesday. The proximity of this surf generation fetch introduces a wide spectrum of wave energy extending into the shorter periods, resulting in rough and choppy surf along north facing shores. There is the potential for a very large northwest (320 degrees) swell building Thursday and continuing through the weekend.
Surf along east facing shores will remain rough and choppy due to the breezy trade winds. East facing shores will also be increasingly exposed to the north swell wrap Tuesday through Thursday which will boost surf heights a bit higher.
A small south swell will gradually decline through Tuesday with mainly background swell for south facing shores thereafter.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.
