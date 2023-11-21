House Interim Jobs & Business Working Group meeting today

The House Interim Jobs and Business Working Group will meet today, Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. via video conference to take public input on its draft report. The meeting is also available in person at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, Conference Room 329.

Speaker Scott K. Saiki established interim House working groups charged with evaluating specific topics related to the Lahaina wildfire and making recommendations for appropriate legislative action.

Participants include: Co-chairs: Representatives Daniel Holt and Andrew Takuya Garrett; and members: Rep. Terez Amato; Rep. Trish La Chica; Rep. Rachele F. Lamosao; Rep. Scot Z. Matayoshi; Rep. Dee Morikawa; Rep. Nadine K. Nakamura; Rep. Mark M. Nakashima; Rep. Sean Quinlan; and Rep. Gene Ward.

The public is invited to participate in the meetings in-person or virtually. Those who may have limited access to the internet or internet-connected devices may utilize free public WiFi and computers at each of the State’s public libraries and the bookmobile during operating hours.

