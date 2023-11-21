MEO Dispatcher Doreen Kepano retires from after 36-year career

MEO Dispatcher Doreen Kepano (left) and CEO Debbie Cabebe pose for a photo Friday at the Transportation base yard. Kepano retired after 36 years with the nonprofit agency.

Maui Economic Opportunity Dispatcher Doreen Kepano sent her last MEO bus to pick up a rider on Friday, Nov. 17, as she steps into retirement, ending a 36-year career with the nonprofit organization.

Doreen joined the community action agency on Aug. 27, 1987. Through the years, she has driven buses, worked in the main office and dispatched drivers.

The most enjoyable part of her job, she said was engaging with her fellow workers and clients, Doreen. She plans to spend her days in retirement working her land and growing kalo.

Doreen is another example of the many staffers who join MEO and retire after decades with the agency. MEO has an average length of service of six years – way higher than the two-year average for nonprofits.

MEO currently is looking for drivers and dispatchers in the Transportation Department. Go to the MEO website at www.meoinc.org and click on the “Careers” tab or call 808-243-4310.