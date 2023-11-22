Imua Discovery Garden hosts 3rd Annual Keiki Holiday Festival



















Imua Family Services welcomes Maui’s children and their families to its third annual Keiki Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Will Smith Imua Discovery Garden in Wailuku.

The event features outdoor activities, live music, food and six acres of holiday lights and décor. Registration is just $5 for the entire family, and advanced reservations are required online at www.discoverimua.com/holiday.























Join Santa and Mrs. Claus for a holiday photo, build to your heart’s desire with Ben’s Big Blue Blocks, enjoy a toasty cup of hot cocoa served up by Kiwanis of the Valley Isle and enjoy a slew of other kid-friendly activities, including face painting, Maui Classic Cruisers, Maui Taiko, visits with Imua’s animal friends, and live music with Marty Dread.

While the festival is geared toward our young keiki, everyone in the family is welcome to attend.

Sponsors of this year’s event are: Alaska Airlines, Hawaiʻi USA Federal Credit Union, Maui Health, Minit Medical, Odom Corporation, Pacific Media Group and Stable Road Capitol.