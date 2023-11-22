Top 20 things to do on Maui, Nov. 23-30: Amy Hānaiali’i Christmas concert, Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a, Wayne Newton coming soon

For entertainment this week on Maui, there’s multiple Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a, Amy Hānaiali’i’s annual Christmas concert, a Jazz & Blues Festival, a Jazz Maui event with Louise Lambert Quartet, and a bit of Shakespeare with Jason Feddy.

Coming down the road is Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton, and Henry Kapono’s 50th anniversary concert of Cecilia & Kapono.

Coming down the road is Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton, and Henry Kapono's 50th anniversary concert of Cecilia & Kapono.

No. 1 – Grammy-nominated Amy Hānaiali’i presents A Pālehua Christmas at the MACC (Nov. 25, Kahului)

Amy Hānaiali’i. PC: Maui Arts & Cultural Center

Hawaiʻi’s top-selling female artist Amy Hānaiali’i presents a Hawaiian Christmas concert at the Castle Theater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. She worked with Maui legend Willie K before he passed to compose the song Pālehua, describing an Oʻahu mountain top that opens to the heavens. She wrote the lyrics, and Willie K. wrote the music. Honolulu Magazine recognized “Pālehua” as one of the “Best 50 songs ever written.”

Hānaiali’i has a versatile repertoire as demonstrated through songs on her website, including “Chardonnay” and “Reunion.” For more information including tickets, go to MauiArts.org

The MACC will be a collecting donations for the Maui Food Bank at this event for distribution to those impacted by the wildfires. Patrons who bring a Maui Food Bank donation will be entered into a drawing to win a post show meet-and-greet with Hānaiali’i, who has received 18 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and been nominated for six Grammys.

No. 2 – Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a at The Shops at Wailea (Nov. 24, Wailea)

Kalani Pe’a photo by Antonio Agosto

Multiple Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a performs his award-winning original songs and more with a complimentary performance at The Shops at Wailea on Friday from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The concert “Ke Kani Hone O Wailea – Listen to The Sweet Music of Wailea” is supported by the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong, a leading group fund-raising on behalf of victims of Maui wildfires and long-term recovery.

No. 3 – Jazz & Blues festival at Ocean Vodka Organic Farm & Distillery (Nov. 26, Kula)

A Jazz and Blues festival takes place at Ocean Vodka Organic Farm & Distillery Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. The outdoor festival on the slopes of Haleakala overlooking the Central Valley features Fast Freddy and the Blue Lava Blues Band, Maui Jazz and Blues Fest duo singer-guitarist Levi Huffman and saxophonist-singer Joie Yasha, and the Kalama School ʻUkulele Ensemble directed by blues master Benny Uyetake. Admission is free but reservations through open tables is recommended.

Other free entertainment at Ocean Vodka through the week includes:

Friday: Pat Simmons Jr. Duo performs island-style rock grooves.

Saturday & Monday: Nevah Too Late Trio & hula perform island grooves.

Tuesday: Falsetto master CJ Boom Helekahi performs Hawaiian island-style music.

Wednesday: Ikaika Costa performs island style grooves on a rock guitar.

No. 4 – Louise Lambert Quartet at Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory (Nov. 26, Lahaina)

Louise Lambert

Pianist-singer-songwriter Louise Lambert performs with her band at the Ku’ia Estate Chocolate Factory at 78 Ulupono Street on Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. Band members include Michael Ferenzi (guitarist, bassist and trombonist), Barney Cortinez (bassist, vocalist and guitarist) and Joe Ortiz (percussionist).

Lambert is a lyricist-composer and has written for The Pointer Sisters, The Spinners and co-wrote a song with Alanis Morisette. She has sung with Robert Goulet and Roberta Flack. The performance is part of a music series by Jazz Maui, a nonprofit group that sponsors music workshops in Maui schools. 21 years or older. For more information including tickets, go to Jazz Maui.

No. 5 – Kihei Fridays features live music, keiki zone (Nov. 24, Kihei)

Shane Kahalehau and Ho’aka along are among the entertainers appearing at the monthly Kihei Friday block party at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. The band N8Vz opens the music festivities at 6:05 p.m. Free family fun activities include a Keiki Zone and free face painting and balloon twising for children. There are more than 40 food vendors, as well as an exhibit of Maui Classic Cruisers cars. Monetary donations will be accepted for the wildfire victims. For more information, contact Debbie Probst at [email protected]

No. 6 – Jason Feddy and Jaime Lawrence at Maui Coffee Attic (Nov. 24, Wailuku)

Jason Feddy, top the the ladder, celebrates his Tribute to Joe Cocker with some members of Mad Dog and the Englishmen at a sold-out show in Laguna.

Singer-songwriter Jason Feddy, originally from Great Britain, performs at the Maui Coffee Attic at 59A Kanoa Street on Friday at 6 p.m.

Feddy, a Laguna Beach California Arts Alliance “Artist of The Year” in 2019-2020, has opened for or collaborated with The Beach Boys, Neil Young, Kenny Loggins, Joe Cocker, The Cranberries, Tears for Fears and Lisa Loeb. He is a central figure in the music scene of Laguna Beach, curating and producing the city’s numerous outdoor music series. His album of songs from the plays of Shakespeare and the show, “Shakespeare’s Fool,” is critically acclaimed.

Maui entertainer Jaime Lawrence, a friend of Feddy’s, will be opening for him.

For more information including tickets, go to Maui Coffee Attic or call John at 808-250-9555.

No. 7 – Multi-talented Eric Gilliom’s White Hawaiian at ProArts Playhouse (Nov. 26, Kīhei)

Eric Gilliom

Eric Gilliom’s brilliant theatrical performance of White Hawaiian returns to ProArts Playhouse on Sunday at 3 p.m. It is an autobiographical comedy romp of his Hawaiian entertainment family that takes the audiences back to the early 1900s until now. The cast of characters includes his great grandfather, a bare-fisted professional boxer, and Gilliom as himself. He sang in the Broadway musical “Carrie.”

For more information, go to Eric Gilliom and for tickets, go to ProArtsMaui.org

No. 8 – Adrian Trevino Trio at Mulligans On The Blue (Nov. 24, Wailea)

Adrian Trevino

The Adrian Trevino Trio is returning as a group for the first time to perform rock and blues at Mulligans On The Blue on Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The restaurant has a dance floor.

Lead guitarist and singer Adrian Trevino performed with his trio regularly at Fleetwood’s restaurant on Front Street, before the Lahaina wildfire on Aug. 8.

Trevino, who plays explosive blues and rock guitar, is bringing percussionist Marty Fera, who has played with Dave Mason and Glenn Frey, and bassist Jay Molina, who has played with the Island Soul band and Amy Hānaiali‘i. For more information including advance tickets, go to Mulligans or call 808-500-5884.

No. 9 – Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos at da Playground Maui (Nov. 25, Māʻalaea)

Valerie Chaikin

Pianist-singer Valerie Chaikin performs with pianist-singer Jake Carter for an entertaining night of dueling pianos. The comedy and artistry of the musical program Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos makes its Maui debut at da Playground Maui on Saturday at 8 p.m.

It’s an interactive performance with the audience making requests. Bring your favorite songs by John Lennon, Beach Boys and the Beastie Boys. Carter once played at the Red Piano in Santa Barbara, and Chaikin has played with her all-female cover band The Suffragettes at Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for people 21 or older. Parking is free after 5 p.m. with local ID. For more information including tickets, go to da Playground Maui or call 808-727-2571.

No. 10 – Soul & Heart at Hano Hano Pool Bar (Nov. 29. Kīhei)

Kelly Covington and Margie Heart perform as the duo Soul & Heart at the Maui Coast Hotel.

The duo Soul & Heart perform contemporary easy listening music from smooth jazz, Bossa nova, folk, some Hawaiian and original music at the Maui Coast Hotel’s Hano Hano Pool Bar Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m.

The duo includes singer Kelly Covington, who plays the drums and flute. Covington has worked with the late Fulton Tashombe in her band Raw Silk. She also has worked with Grammy Award winning producer Narada Michael Walden and American Idol’s Randy Jackson.

Heart, who is a percussionist and plays the guitar, has sung at many of the top resorts on Maui. For more information, go to Maui Coast Hotel or call 808-874-6284.

No. 11 – Santa and entertainment at Maui Mall Village (Nov. 25, Kahului)

The Hau’oli Holidays begins with a visit from Santa at the Maui Mall Village in Kahului on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of a Small Business Saturday program. Capture cherished moments with your child and Santa himself and his merry Elf on Center Stage. Bring a donation of non-perishable food for our holiday food drive supporting the Maui Food Bank, and you can take a free selfie with Santa and his Elf.

From noon to 1 p.m., guitarist-singer Jason Teporo entertains, followed from 1 to 2 p.m. by Hālau Hula O Keola Aliʻi O Keka.

No. 12 – Island Soul performs dance music at Mulligans On The Blue (Nov. 26, Wailea)

Island Soul band

The popular dance band Island Soul Band performs soul, funk, rock and island-influenced music at Mulligans On The Blue on Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. The group plays hits from the 1980s until now. For more information including cover, go to Mulligans or call 808-500-5884.

No. 13 – Pfluke and Mondokane perform at Island Fresh Cafe (Nov. 25 & 26, Pāʻia)

Anthony Pfluke

At Island Fresh Cafe at 381 Baldwin Ave., singer-songwriter Anthony Pfluke plays on Saturday, and contemporary singer-songwriter Mondokane and hula dancers perform on Sunday, both from noon to 2 p.m.

Pfluke plays variety of contemporary island-influenced melodies in a slack key style. Hear Pfluke perform with a group his song, We Will Rise.

No. 14 – Jazz at Pāʻia Bay Coffee (Nov. 25, Pāʻia)

Pianist Mark Johnstone, right, usually plays with a number jazz musicians in Pāʻia.

Some of Maui’s top musicians including pianist-singer Mark Johnstone perform at the Pāʻia Bay Coffee Bar on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnstone is a member of Mick Fleetwood’s Blues Band.

Others scheduled to play with Johnstone this Saturday include David Graber on bass and Paul Marchetti on drums. For more information, go to Paia Bay Coffee and Bar.

No. 15 – Latin dancing with Dr. Nat & Rio Ritmo (Nov. 24, Pāʻia)

Dr. Nat and Rio Ritmo perform Latin music at Heritage Hall, 401 Baldwin Ave., on Friday from 8 to 11 p.m. The dance music includes bachata, salsa and Latin pop. The night begins with 30 minutes of dance lessons, followed by a dance with the band.

For more information, including admission for adults and 18 and under, go to Dr. Nat’s website. Heritage Hall also has salsa dancing classes on Wednesday for beginners at 6 p.m., intermediate at 7:15 p.m., and social/practice at 8:15 p.m. Message with any questions at 808-866-6768.

No. 16 – Dollars & Dolls at da Playground Maui (Nov. 26, Māʻalaea)

Dollars & Dolls Drag Show

Mancandy Productions present the Dollars & Dolls Drag Show at da Playground Maui on Sunday at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Ages 21 and over. Parking is free after 5 p.m. with Hawaii ID. For more information including tickets, go to daplaygroundmaui.com.

No. 17 – Island Art Party features The Banyan Tree (Nov. 25, Kīhei)

“The Banyan Tree” painted by Sarah Shepherd.

Island Art Party is holding a special feature painting of The Banyan Tree on Saturday at 7 p.m. in remembrance of the August wildfires. Created by Sarah Shepherd, a well-known former employee of Island Art Party, this original artwork will be the first and only time it will be taught and painted.

In partnership with nonprofit What Makes You Feel Beautiful, Island Art Party will be sponsoring 10 families who have been affected by the wildfires. “What Makes You Feel Beautiful” provided many families with gift cards for gas and essential goods of their choosing.

Island Art Party is located at 1279 S. Kihei Rd. To register, click here.

COMING SOON:

No. 18 – The Reluctant Elf at ProArts Playhouse (Dec. 1-10, Kīhei)

At ProArts Playhouse, it’s the return of the fun and family-friendly holiday favorite by popular demand — The Reluctant Elf, created by Ally Shore and directed by Kiegan Otterson.

Come early to participate in caroling around the baby grand piano with pianist-singer Louise Lambert. Sing along, have a cup of cheer and remember what it was like to be a child during the holidays.

Performances are on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Through the end of 2023, free seats are available to wildfire survivors and first responders by calling 808-463-6550. For more information, go to ProArtsMaui.com or call 808-463-6500.

No. 19 – Legendary Wayne Newton performs at the MACC (Dec. 7, Kahului)

Wayne Newton

Legendary Wayne Newton performs at the Castle Theatre at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. Newton is known for his iconic signature song “Danke Schoen.” He has countless other top hit singles including, “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast,” “Red Roses for a Blue Lady,” “At This Moment,” “The Letter,” and “Summer Wind.”

Newton has performed live in front of more than 40 million people during a record-setting run of 25,000-plus shows in Las Vegas. For more information including tickets, go to Maui Arts.

No. 20 – Henry Kapono’s Cecilia & Kapono’s 50th Anniversary concert at the MACC (Dec. 9, Kahului)

Henry Kapono

The rescheduled Henry Kapono & the Songs of C&K concert is at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center on Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. It features Kopono and fellow musicians in a 50th anniversary salute to the music of Cecilio & Kapono.

Kapono will be joined by Alex Kawakami and Johnny Valentine, along with his all-star band including Gaylord Holomalia, Lopaka Colon, Matt Krahula and Wendell Ching.

As the first Hawaiߵi group to be signed by a major record label, Columbia Records, C&K helped forge the sound of the 70’s “Hawaiian Music Renaissance” with laid-back contemporary island rock that voiced the feelings of an entire generation in Hawaiʻi. The concert will feature classic hits such as “We’re All Alone,” “Lifetime Party,” “Sailin’,” “Gotta Get Away,” “Sunshine Love” and “Highway in the Sun.”

The Grammy-nominated and award-winning Kapono, with 21 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards, was voted the 2021 Favorite Entertainer of the Year. For more information, go to Maui Arts.

