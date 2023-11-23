Kīhei 4th Friday celebrates the holiday with Black Friday Block Party event Nov. 24

Listen to this Article 3 minutes

Kīhei 4th Friday’s Black Friday Block Party event takes place on Nov. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Azeka Shopping Center Mauka, located at 1279-1280 S. Kīhei Rd.

Attendees can enjoy free, family-friendly fun and entertainment, including live music, food booths and trucks, art, crafts, and many local shopping options.

Free entertainment will be provided by Maui’s own N8Vz and Shane Kahalehau and Ho’aka. Curtis Williams will perform in the Food Court.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Guests can enjoy Maui’s classic and collector’s cars on display near the Keiki Zone. Monetary donations will be accepted for wildfire victims.

Free evening entertainment at K4F main stage 6-9 p.m.:

6:-6:05 p.m. Intro – MC Kathy Collins

Intro – MC Kathy Collins 6:05-7:05 p.m N8Vz

7:05-7:10 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Announcements – MC Kathy Collins 7:10-7:30 p.m. Comedy with Ted

7:30-7:40 p.m. Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Announcements – MC Kathy Collins 7:40-8:55 p.m. Shane Kahalehau and Ho’aka

8:55-9 p.m. Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Food Court:

6:15 – 8:45 p.m. – Curtis Williams

Free parking is available at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza.

Activities for keiki and teens: Free Face Painting and Balloon Twisting, 4 Kids Quick Science games and fun Kids of all ages.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

K4F food court: Enjoy a large food court area with many local taste treats. Food Booths and Food Trucks include: Molokai Hot Bread, Da Soriano Grindz, Mau Mau’s Kau Kau, Dope BBQ, Wai Lemi, Holo Holo Garlic Noodles, Hau’oli’oli Ohana, Maui Cookie Lab, and Wow Wow Lemonade.

K4F retail: Alpha Maui, Babelyn Basey, Boobie Shack, Eunique Earrings, Fran Fran Boutique, Fruit ‘n Flowers, Gracie’s Goodies, Hanakini Swim, Healing Hands, Honi Designs, Holly Warrington Photography, Hi Freeze, Hula Cookies and Ice Cream, , Island Virtual, Jacoby Mercer Sales, Jessie Tepora Art, Jujee’s Sports Cards, Justine Castillo, Kahele Maui, Kuliko LLC, Kula Kulture, Lazy Boy Prints, Linx Hawaii, Little Ocean Jewelry, M & D Designs, Makana Law Office, Makanamama Wellness, Manu’s Munchies, Maui Island Treasure, Manao Radio, Maui Shellery, Meahanalima, Misfits, Mimi’s 808, Mystic of the Rainbow, Navea Maui, Objects of Desire, Oddity Cart Earrings, Paia Spice Company, Raised & Rooted Maui, Shaka Apparel, Shop Da Abilay’s, The Clay Boutique, The Hawaii Fudge Company, The Hex Press, Tom Cook, Tropic Trade, Trende Boutique, Sunflower Gifts, Unusual Design, Upcountry Aloha, and Wilikina Creations.

Additional Azeka Shopping Center eateries: Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, Ekolu Kitchen 1279, Fork & Salad, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Maui Pie, Miso Phat Sushi, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Panda Express, Peace Love Shave Ice, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles, Von’s Chicken, and Wow Wow Lemonade.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Additional Azeka Shopping Center merchants: AA Oceanfront Rentals, Ace Hardware, Bank of Hawaii, BEK, Inc., Bird of Paradise Spa, DK Barber, Hawaiian Cruisers, Hele Gas Station/Mini Mart, Island Art Party, Jonathan Thomas DDS, Kaiser Permanente, Kihei Community Association, Kihei Wailea Flowers by Cora, Maui Pediatric Dentistry, Maui Powerhouse Gym, Next Level Marble & Granite ,Ocean Nail Spa, O’Reilly Automotive, ProArts Playhouse, Skyridge Lending, Snorkel Bob’s, Stellamation, Studio 151, The Sun Spot, Susu’s Studio & Design, Territorial Savings Bank, U.S. Post Office, and Zen Tattoo & Art Gallery.

Kīhei 4th Friday is looking for volunteers. Those interested in participating can contact the Kīhei 4th Friday Facebook page.