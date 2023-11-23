Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 24, 2023

November 23, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Heather Salanti

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
20-30
30-40
30-40
30-40 




West Facing
4-6
5-7
5-7
6-8 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 06:01 PM HST.




High 2.3 feet 12:55 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 06:41 AM HST.




High 1.9 feet 11:52 AM HST.











Sunrise
6:41 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Observations at the offshore buoys northwest of Hawaii are coming in significantly larger than predicted and appears to have peaked this afternoon. This will translate to the surf peaking along exposed north and west facing shores overnight into Friday morning, which covers the daily peak high tide overnight. Significant beach erosion along with periodic overtopping of coastal roadways and properties in the typical vulnerable locations will be possible during the overnight high cycle. See the updated High Surf Warning for more details regarding impacts and precautionary actions. Surf along east facing shores will steadily lower as the north-northeast swells eases and the trades diminish. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with mainly background long-period south-southwest swell expected. Some of the typical southerly exposures could see some wrap from the large northwest swell Friday. 




NORTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments