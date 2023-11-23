Maui Surf Forecast for November 24, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|20-30
|30-40
|30-40
|30-40
|West Facing
|4-6
|5-7
|5-7
|6-8
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:41 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Observations at the offshore buoys northwest of Hawaii are coming in significantly larger than predicted and appears to have peaked this afternoon. This will translate to the surf peaking along exposed north and west facing shores overnight into Friday morning, which covers the daily peak high tide overnight. Significant beach erosion along with periodic overtopping of coastal roadways and properties in the typical vulnerable locations will be possible during the overnight high cycle. See the updated High Surf Warning for more details regarding impacts and precautionary actions. Surf along east facing shores will steadily lower as the north-northeast swells eases and the trades diminish. Surf along south facing shores will remain small with mainly background long-period south-southwest swell expected. Some of the typical southerly exposures could see some wrap from the large northwest swell Friday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting E for the afternoon.
