Maui Surf Forecast for November 25, 2023
HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Tonight
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|25-35
|25-35
|20-25
|15-20
|West Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|3-5
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Numerous showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:42 AM HST.
|Sunset
|5:43 PM HST.
Swell Summary
The High Surf Warning and Small Craft Advisory remains in effect through Saturday for the recent high northwest swell and resultant elevated seas. Periodic surges within an already large high period swell (upwards to 16 feet within the near 20 second spectral bands) is continuing to produce XL size surf along the better exposed north and west-facing reef and coastlines, along with large significant seas. Seas and surf will have their most dramatic fall through Saturday and be within High Surf Advisory ranges by Sunday morning. A declining swell through early Monday will allow surf and seas to fall below advisory thresholds by late Sunday.
Surf along east-facing shores will steadily lower into the weekend as the remaining northwest-becoming-north swell continues to diminish under light, more variable winds that is a direct result of a vicinity trough or low out west. South-facing shore surf will remain small with mainly background long-period south- southwest swell. Some of the better exposed west-southwest coasts or reef may experience some wrap from this recent large northwest swell passage.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
