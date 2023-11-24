Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for November 25, 2023

November 24, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly

HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
25-35
25-35
20-25
15-20 




West Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Numerous showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 06:26 PM HST.




High 2.6 feet 01:34 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 07:35 AM HST.




High 1.7 feet 12:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:42 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The High Surf Warning and Small Craft Advisory remains in effect through Saturday for the recent high northwest swell and resultant elevated seas. Periodic surges within an already large high period swell (upwards to 16 feet within the near 20 second spectral bands) is continuing to produce XL size surf along the better exposed north and west-facing reef and coastlines, along with large significant seas. Seas and surf will have their most dramatic fall through Saturday and be within High Surf Advisory ranges by Sunday morning. A declining swell through early Monday will allow surf and seas to fall below advisory thresholds by late Sunday. 


Surf along east-facing shores will steadily lower into the weekend as the remaining northwest-becoming-north swell continues to diminish under light, more variable winds that is a direct result of a vicinity trough or low out west. South-facing shore surf will remain small with mainly background long-period south- southwest swell. Some of the better exposed west-southwest coasts or reef may experience some wrap from this recent large northwest swell passage. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
ADVERTISEMENT
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
 
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments