Maui Surf Forecast for November 25, 2023

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 25-35 25-35 20-25 15-20 West Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:26 PM HST. High 2.6 feet 01:34 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 07:35 AM HST. High 1.7 feet 12:22 PM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The High Surf Warning and Small Craft Advisory remains in effect through Saturday for the recent high northwest swell and resultant elevated seas. Periodic surges within an already large high period swell (upwards to 16 feet within the near 20 second spectral bands) is continuing to produce XL size surf along the better exposed north and west-facing reef and coastlines, along with large significant seas. Seas and surf will have their most dramatic fall through Saturday and be within High Surf Advisory ranges by Sunday morning. A declining swell through early Monday will allow surf and seas to fall below advisory thresholds by late Sunday.

Surf along east-facing shores will steadily lower into the weekend as the remaining northwest-becoming-north swell continues to diminish under light, more variable winds that is a direct result of a vicinity trough or low out west. South-facing shore surf will remain small with mainly background long-period south- southwest swell. Some of the better exposed west-southwest coasts or reef may experience some wrap from this recent large northwest swell passage.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the S.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.