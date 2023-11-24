The Sentry Winner’s Circle: FedExCup Fall

2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions at The Plantation Course in Kapalua, Maui. (PC: Wendy Osher)

The Sentry marks the opening event of the 2024 PGA TOUR Regular Season staged at The Plantation Course at Kapalua from Jan. 4-7. As the first of eight Signature Events, the TOUR’s annual stop on Maui welcomes TOUR winners from the previous calendar year, including FedExCup fall winners, and the top 50 players from the final FedExCup standings who qualified for the BMW Championship.

During the FedExCup Fall, Luke List, Erik Van Rooyen, Camilo Villegas and Ludvig Åberg became the most recent players to qualify for The Sentry via their TOUR wins. Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim and Collin Morikawa, who previously qualified for The Sentry by finishing in the top 50 of the 2022-23 FedExCup standings, also earned victories during the fall.

Sentry Tournament of Champions. (PC: Kapalua Golf)

Fortinet Championship

California native Theegala picked up his first career TOUR title after defeating S.H. Kim at the Fortinet Championship in September. The 25-year-old became the 12th first-time winner of the season and sixth player to make the Fortinet Championship their maiden TOUR victory (first since Kevin Tway/2018). Theegala previously qualified for a return trip to The Sentry by finishing No. 31 in the final 2022-23 FedExCup standings.

Sanderson Farms Championship

List earned his second career TOUR victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship after defeating Ben Griffin, Åberg, Scott Stallings and Henrik Norlander in a five-man playoff. The 38-year-old drained a 40-foot putt for birdie-3 on the first extra hole at the Country Club of Jackson to seal the victory. The win qualified List for his second trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua, finishing T11 in his lone appearance in 2023.

Shriners Children’s Open

Kim successfully defended a TOUR title in his first attempt, defeating Adam Hadwin by one stroke at the Shriners Children’s Open. The 21-year-old became the youngest three-time winner on TOUR since Tiger Woods (1996 Shriners Children’s Open, 1996 Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic, 1997 The Sentry) and the second youngest to successfully defend a TOUR title since 1900 (John McDermott/1912 U.S. Open). Kim previously qualified for The Sentry by finishing T20 in the final 2022-23 FedExCup standings.

ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

In his 99th career start on TOUR, Morikawa earned his sixth TOUR title at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, carding a final-round 63 to beat Eric Cole and Beau Hossler by six strokes. The victory marked his first TOUR win since the 2021 Open Championship and first worldwide victory since the 2021 DP World Tour Championship. The 26-year-old previously secured a return trip to The Sentry by finishing in the top 50 of the 2022-23 FedExCup standings. Morikawa owns four top-ten finishes in as many starts at The Plantation Course at Kapalua, including a runner-up finish last year (2020/T7; 2021/T7; 2022/T5; 2023/2).

World Wide Technology Championship

Van Rooyen defeated Villegas and Matt Kuchar to collect his second career TOUR victory at the World Wide Technology Championship and first since the 2021 Barracuda Championship. The South African became the first player to make eagle on the 72nd hole and go on to win since Hideki Matsuyama at the 2021 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. The 33-year-old’s victory qualified him for a return trip to The Sentry, where he finished T25 in 2022.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Following his runner-up finish at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship, Villegas defeated Alex Noren to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for his fifth career TOUR win. The victory marked his first since the 2014 Wyndham Championship, snapping a winless drought of nine years, two months, and 26 days. The title qualified the 41-year-old for his third trip to The Plantation Course at Kapalua and first since 2015 (2009/T12; 2011/DQ; 2015/32).

The RSM Classic

PGA TOUR rookie Åberg won his first career TOUR title in his 16th start (11th as a professional) after defeating Mackenzie Hughes at The RSM Classic with scores of 61-61 on the weekend to tie the TOUR’s new 72-hole scoring record of 253. The 24-year-old turned professional following the NCAA Championship in May and became the first player to join the TOUR directly out of college by finishing No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University Ranking.

The Sweden native became the first PGA TOUR University alum to win on TOUR and third rookie to win during the 2022-23 PGA TOUR Season. The victory qualified Åberg for his first trip to The Sentry.

A total of 59 players have qualified for The Sentry. Thirty-six qualified via their PGA TOUR victories while 23 punched their ticket after finishing in the top 50 of the final FedExCup standings in August. A full list of qualifiers can be found at TheSentry.com.

As golf fans around the world make plans to see the game’s best players kick off the 2024 PGA TOUR Regular Season at The Planation Course, The Sentry kindly reminds visitors to bring care, patience, and compassion when they travel to Maui in January.

For information about the 2024 event, visit TheSentry.com.