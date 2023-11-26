Hilton Grand Vacations holding hiring event in Kīhei Nov. 28

Listen to this Article 1 minute

Hilton Grand Vacations, which employees about 1,700 people throughout Hawaiʻi, will host a hiring event on Nov. 28 for sales, marketing and resort operations positions.

Attendees will have the chance to explore job opportunities, meet company team members, and apply and interview for positions on-site.

Hilton Grand Vacations is hiring for several positions during a job event on Nov. 28, 2023. PC: Hilton Grand Vacations

Some people could receive conditional, on-the-spot job offers.

It will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maui Bay Villas Operations Center (Employee Lounge), 575 S. Kīhei Rd. in Kīhei.

Interested attendees can pre-register at https://careers.hgv.com/.

Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring physical copies of their resumes.

Hilton Grand Vacations offers an inclusive work environment, with benefits that include educational assistance, flexible work hours, discounted hotel rooms and parental leave.

