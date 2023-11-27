Maui News

Kona low to bring threat of thunderstorms, heavy rains beginning Tuesday

November 27, 2023, 5:02 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Radar imagery – 11.27.23. PC: National Weather Service / NOAA

Trade wind weather today will gradually transition over to a more unsettled pattern on Tuesday across the western islands and across the entire state from Wednesday through Friday as a kona low matures and gradually breaks down to the west of the island chain, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS reports the kona low will bring the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms to the islands, with the threat for heavy rain beginning as early as Tuesday across Kauaʻi and Oʻahu.

According to the forecast, shower coverage will gradually diminish over the weekend although some locally heavy showers may continue with a low aloft remaining over the islands.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments