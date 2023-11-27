Kona low to bring threat of thunderstorms, heavy rains beginning Tuesday

Radar imagery – 11.27.23. PC: National Weather Service / NOAA

Trade wind weather today will gradually transition over to a more unsettled pattern on Tuesday across the western islands and across the entire state from Wednesday through Friday as a kona low matures and gradually breaks down to the west of the island chain, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS reports the kona low will bring the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms to the islands, with the threat for heavy rain beginning as early as Tuesday across Kauaʻi and Oʻahu.

According to the forecast, shower coverage will gradually diminish over the weekend although some locally heavy showers may continue with a low aloft remaining over the islands.