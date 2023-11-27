Lahaina, Kula disaster recovery community update meetings canceled this week due to kona low forecast

The first Kula Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting drew about 30 residents on Nov. 16, 2023. PC: County of Maui.

The weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meetings for Kula residents at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and for Lahaina residents at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays are canceled this week due to the kona low weather forecast.

National Weather Service in Honolulu said a kona low may bring flash flooding and thunderstorms to Kauaʻi and Oʻahu beginning Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, and may expand to Maui County and the Big Island on Wednesday and Thursday.

The public is encouraged to take steps to be prepared and to stay informed through credible sources such as the National Weather Service, the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency and the Maui County Emergency Management Agency.

The Disaster Recovery Community Update meetings will resume next week and continue weekly as debris cleanup progresses.

Facilitated by the mayor, representatives from county, state and federal agencies provide weekly updates that cover progress, schedule and frequently asked community questions.

For more information on the meetings, visit www.mauirecovers.org.