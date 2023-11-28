Maui Disaster Area residential restrictions lifted for Zones 11B, 11D, 11E, 11F and 13D

PC: County of Maui / Esri, NASA, NGA, USGS, FEMA | Esri Community Maps Contributors, Esri, HERE, Garmin, SafeGraph, GeoTechnologies, Inc, METI/NASA, USGS, EPA, US Census Bureau, USDA | County of Maui, Enterprise GIS Section – Department of Management, 2023. | County of Maui, Enterprise GIS

County of Maui Disaster Area Restrictions will be lifted for owners and residents beginning Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1-2, for Zones 11B, 11D, 11E, 11F and 13D. Those with vehicle passes will be granted access from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

Residents can sign up to receive notifications for any updates on changes to Zone openings at www.mauicounty.gov/mema.

Areas in this announcement include:

Zone 11B : Hale St., Luakini St.

: Hale St., Luakini St. Zone 11D: Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Prison St., Waineʻe St.

Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Prison St., Waineʻe St. Zone 11E: Honoapiʻilani Hwy.

Honoapiʻilani Hwy. Zone 11F: Lahainaluna Rd., Mill St., Prison St.

Lahainaluna Rd., Mill St., Prison St. Zone 13D: Ipukai Ln., Ipuwai Ln., Shaw St.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ACCESS: A reentry vehicle pass will be required at the checkpoint during the first two days of supported residential reentry. Two vehicle passes will be available per property owner, and two vehicle passes will be available per rental dwelling. After the first two days of supported reentry, access through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

TRANSPORTATION: Maui Bus transportation to and from hotel shelters on Maui Bus circulator shuttles will have extended hours on the first two days of supported residential reentry from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

REENTRY VEHICLE PASS DISTRIBUTION: Vehicle pass applications and on-site distribution for Zones 11B, 11D, 11E, 11F and 13D will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wed., Nov. 29 and Thursday, Nov. 30 at two locations: Lahaina Civic Center and Kako‘o Maui, located at Maui Mall near Subway. See below for more vehicle pass details. Optional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and instructions for usage will be available from nonprofits during vehicle pass distribution.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ROADWAYS: All roadways to access zones will be clear for residents and property owners. During the first two days of supported reentry, access to the areas of Zones 11B, 11D, 11E, and 11 F will be from Hōkiokio Pl.; turn right onto Honoapiʻilani Hwy and take a left onto Prison St. The access to Zone 13D will be from Hōkiokio Pl.; turn right onto Honoapiʻilani Hwy and take a right on Shaw St. All vehicles will exit at Hōkiokio Pl. After Saturday, entry through the checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

WATER: The County of Maui Department of Water SupplyUnsafe Water Advisory remains in effect in this residential zone. To view the water advisory, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/water.

SAFETY AND ADVISORIES: Once a fire has burned throughan area, many dangers may remain. It is important to be aware of the hazards and to know what to look for when reentering. For full safety details, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For air quality information, visit health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires/.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

SUPPORT: A high level of support will be provided to returning residents during the first two days of reentry into fire-damaged areas including water, shade, washing stations, portable toilets, medical and mental health care, Maui Bus transportation from local hotel shelters and language assistance.

VEHICLE PASS DETAILS:The following documents may be used to verify property ownershipor residency to receive a reentry vehicle pass:

Property Deed/Title or Property Tax Records: A property deed or title in your name is one of the most direct ways to demonstrate ownership. This document should clearly show your name as the property owner. Property tax records from the County’s Real Property Tax office that list you as the property owner are also strong evidence of ownership. Visit: www.mauipropertytax.com.

Utility Bills: Utility bills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressed to your name at the property address can serve as proof of residency. These bills should be recent and show consistent usage.

Rental/Lease Agreement or Receipt: If you have been renting, a lease agreement or rent receipt with your name, the landlord’s name, and the property address can establish your residency.

Hawai‘i Driver’s License: A valid Hawai‘i driver’s license or Hawai‘i State ID with your current address is widely accepted proof of residency.

Vehicle Registration: If your vehicle is registered at the property address, it can indicate your residency.

Voter Registration: A voter registration card listing your address in Lahaina can be used to confirm your residency.

Financial Statements: Financial statements sent to your Lahaina address can help establish residency, especially if they cover an extended period. Employment agency registration or paystubs or checks can also help prove residency.

Insurance Documents: Homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies with your Lahaina address can be used as proof of residency.

Mail: A letter or other mail delivered to your address from an employer, public official, social service organization, local school, or school district can offer proof of occupancy.

Notarized Affidavit: In some cases, a notarized affidavit from a property owner or landlord confirming your residency or ownership may be accepted.

DETAILS: For details on reentry to impacted areas; safety information for returning to your property; drinking water and wastewater; maps and data; firedebrisremoval; recovery phases; financial and housing assistance; and business support, visit www.mauirecovers.org. For information on resources available, medical and mental health care, financial assistance, housing, jobs, and how to donate or volunteer, visit www.mauinuistrong.info.