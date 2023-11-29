Kahului Disaster Recovery Center suspending operations Nov. 29 due to inclement weather

November 29, 2023, 11:33 AM HST
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at UHMC in Kahului. PC: Wendy Osher (8.30.23)

The Kahului Disaster Recovery Center at Maui College is suspending operations Wednesday, Nov. 29, because the forecast shows locally heavy rains, thunderstorms and possible flooding over the next three days. 

Maui County officials will continue to monitor the weather before deciding if the Kahului recovery center will reopen Thursday, Nov. 30, at its regularly scheduled time.

The Kahului recovery center is located at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College, Community Services Building 205 at 310 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

The Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center, located at Lahaina Civic Center Gymnasium, 1840 Honoapi‘ilani Highway, remains open. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Survivors may call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 if you have questions.

