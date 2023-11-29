Flood Watch continues: Kona low brings threat of heavy rain and thunderstorms

Radar imagery (11.29.23) PC: NOAA/NWS

A kona low west of the islands continues to threaten the state with the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

A Flood Watch remains in effect until Thursday afternoon for the entire state.

“Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff,” according to the NWS forecast.

As a precaution, the public should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Thursday morning for the Big Island summits. Snow accumulations up to 5 inches and gusty southwest winds are in the forecast.

“Deep moisture lifting northward over the state due to a kona low to the west will support periods of light to moderate snow and gusty winds,” over the area according to the NWS.

The NWS reports that moist and humid conditions with southerly winds will persist into the weekend. Conditions should begin to improve Sunday through early next week as drier air moves in and the trades return.