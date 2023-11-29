Wailuku restaurant issued red placard, temporarily closed

A red “closed” placard was issued to Wei Wei BBQ & Noodle House due to a cockroach infestation, according to the Hawaiʻi Department of Health. The restaurant, owned and operated Wei Wei BBQ & Noodle House, Inc., is located at 210 Imi Kala St. #201 in Wailuku.

The food establishment received the red placard from the department’s Maui Food Safety Branch on Nov. 29, 2023 and must remain closed until all violations are resolved and the health department allows the restaurant to reopen to the public.

During a routine inspection conducted on Nov. 29, 2023, the DOH inspector reportedly observed approximately 70 adult and juvenile roaches throughout the establishment including behind and beneath equipment, in the ware washing room on shelves that hold clean pots and pans, and on single-service to-go containers in the kitchen.

The DOH detailed additional critical violations noted at inspection including:

Roach excrement, egg cases (including one actively hatching), and dead roaches were observed throughout facility;

An accumulation of grease and food debris, which serves as a food source for roaches; and,

Several to-go containers on shelves above the prepline were observed covered in roach excrement. Containers were discarded at the time of inspection.

The Health Department is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before they will be allowed to reopen:

Professional pest control treatments to eradicate the roach infestation;

Pest control service invoices provided to the district inspector; and,

Deep cleaning to eliminate all potential pest food sources.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for Dec. 1, 2023.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.