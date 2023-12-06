Wailuku restaurant allowed to reopen under Conditional Pass

The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Maui Food Safety Branch issued a yellow “Conditional Pass” placard to Wei Wei BBQ & Noodle House on Tuesday, allowing the establishment to reopen to the public. The restaurant, owned and operated by Wei Wei BBQ & Noodle House, Inc., is located at 210 Imi Kala St. #201 in Wailuku.

The food establishment received a red “Closed” placard on Nov. 29, 2023 and was immediately closed for an infestation of roaches. A follow-up inspection conducted on Dec. 1, 2023 still yielded significant cockroach activity, so the establishment remained closed, according to a department news release. The restaurant continued to receive pest control treatments and also continued to clean the kitchen of grease and food debris.

A second follow-up inspection was conducted on Dec. 5, 2023 in which three dying roaches were observed beneath equipment. The establishment had also made significant progress with removing harborage and grease. Therefore, the DOH allowed the establishment to reopen under a “Conditional Pass” placard.

The restaurant will continue with pest control treatments for the next three weeks, followed by routine monthly visits, according to the DOH.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled on Dec. 7, 2023 to ensure all roach activity has been abated and any remaining food debris and grease have been eliminated.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.