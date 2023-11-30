Kona low continues to bring unsettled weather: Flood Warning for East Maui

Flash Flood Warning issued for East Maui. (11.30.23) PC: NOAA/NWS

Flood warning extended to 12:30 p.m.

Update: 9:19 a.m., Nov. 30, 2023

The National Weather Service has extended the Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 12:30 p.m. At 9:19 a.m., radar showed heavy rain continuing over the east and southeast slopes of Haleakalā. The highest rain rates were 1 to 2 inches between Keʻanae and Hāna.

The Hāna Highway remains closed between mile markers 40 and 41. There’s also a landslide at Mile 21. Piʻilani Highway remains closed at mile marker 16 and mile markers 29 to 31. Road closures are posted here.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rainfall is expected to continue into the afternoon. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Kīpahulu, Kaupō, Nāhiku, Keʻanae, Hāna, Haleakalā National Park, Wailua and Hāmoa.

Flood warning extended to 9:30; Road closures announced

Update: 8:28 a.m., Nov. 30, 2023

At 8:28 a.m., radar showed heavy rain continuing over the east and southeast slopes of Haleakalā. The highest rain rates were 1 to 2 inches between Keʻanae and Hāna. The Maui Emergency Management Agency reported that Hāna Highway was closed between mile markers 40 and 41. Piʻilani Highway was closed at mile marker 16 and mile markers 29 to 31.

Satellite imagery / Sandwich RGB – 30 Nov 2023 – 18:30 UTC. PC: NOAA/NWS

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Flood warning extended for East Maui

Update: 6:37 a.m., Nov. 30, 2023

The National Weather Service has extended a Flash Flood Warning for east Maui until 9:30 a.m. At 6:37 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over the east and southeast slopes of Haleakalā. The heaviest rainfall was between Hāna and Kīpahulu with rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Sections of Hāna Highway east of Keʻanae, and Piʻilani Highway between ʻUlupalakua and Kaupō are likely to have extremely dangerous driving conditions. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Kīpahulu, Kaupō, Nāhiku, Keʻanae, Hāna, Haleakalā National Park, Wailua and Hāmoa.

Flash Flood Warning issued for East Maui. (11.30.23) PC: NOAA/NWS

Flood Warning until 8 a.m.

Update: 4:49 a.m., Nov. 30, 2023

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A Flash Flood Warning has been extended until 8 a.m. for East Maui. At 4:48 a.m., radar showed heavy rain over east Maui, with the heaviest rain falling from Hāna to Nāhiku. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Kīpahulu, Hāna, Kaupō, Nāhiku, Hāmoa and Haleakalā National Park. As a precaution, the public should stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Motorists and pedestrians are reminded: “Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.”

Moist and humid conditions with southerly winds will persist into the weekend due to a kona low located west of the islands. Showery conditions with periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS reports that conditions should begin to improve Sunday through early next week as drier air moves in and the trades return.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for all islands through Friday afternoon.

Winter Weather Advisory

Update: 3:52 a.m., Nov. 30, 2023

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect until 6 a.m. on Friday for the summits on the Big Island. Snow accumulations up to 5 inches and southwest winds gusting up to 40 mph are expected. Motorists are advised to plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility.