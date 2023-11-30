Maui News

Maui road closures due to severe weather

November 30, 2023, 9:21 AM HST
* Updated November 30, 9:31 AM
There are multiple road closures in effect due to flooding as a result of impacts from a kona low system. The severe weather system dropped heavy rain over portions of East Maui on Thursday morning.

Hāna Highway closures: The Hāna Highway is closed between mile markers 40 and 41 in the area of Laulima Farms due to flooding. The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation was headed out to Mile 21 of the Hāna Highway at around 9:12 a.m. to clear a reported mud/rock slide. Hāna Highway is also closed at Mile 12 due obstructed roads as a result of the inclement weather as of 9:27 a.m.

Piʻilani Highway closures: Piʻilani Highway in East Maui is closed at mile markers 16, 28, miles 29 to 31 from Kaupō to Nuʻu, and at the bridge at mile 36 due to flooding.

