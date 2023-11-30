Maui Surf Forecast for December 01, 2023

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Cloudy. Showers with isolated

thunderstorms. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 09:28 PM HST. High 2.4 feet 05:30 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

thunderstorms. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 5 mph. Sunrise 6:46 AM HST. Sunset 5:43 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Per afternoon nearshore buoy observations, a recent small to moderate, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell has peaked and will be gradually declining through Saturday. The next moderate size, longer period northwest (320 degree) swell will arrive and begin to fill in Saturday afternoon and evening. This swell will peak surf to near High Surf Advisory (HSA) heights Sunday, then slowly subside Monday. A reinforcing north northwest (330-350 degree) swell arriving early Tuesday may lift surf well above HSA thresholds Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect the short period wind wave chop to persist along south-facing shores the next day or so in response to these recent moderate to fresh southerlies in tandem with a very small, medium period southwest background swell. Less choppy eastern shore conditions can be expected over the weekend as surf along eastern exposures is forecast to hold near seasonal levels before falling below December averages early next week. Strengthening trades during the middle of next week could boost east shore chop back up to above seasonal heights.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.