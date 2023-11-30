Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for December 01, 2023

November 30, 2023, 8:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Friday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Cloudy. Showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

                            evening, becoming light and variable.		











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 09:28 PM HST.




High 2.4 feet 05:30 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Cloudy. Scattered showers with isolated

                            thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 5 mph. 




Sunrise
6:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
5:43 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Per afternoon nearshore buoy observations, a recent small to moderate, medium period northwest (320 degree) swell has peaked and will be gradually declining through Saturday. The next moderate size, longer period northwest (320 degree) swell will arrive and begin to fill in Saturday afternoon and evening. This swell will peak surf to near High Surf Advisory (HSA) heights Sunday, then slowly subside Monday. A reinforcing north northwest (330-350 degree) swell arriving early Tuesday may lift surf well above HSA thresholds Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect the short period wind wave chop to persist along south-facing shores the next day or so in response to these recent moderate to fresh southerlies in tandem with a very small, medium period southwest background swell. Less choppy eastern shore conditions can be expected over the weekend as surf along eastern exposures is forecast to hold near seasonal levels before falling below December averages early next week. Strengthening trades during the middle of next week could boost east shore chop back up to above seasonal heights. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




