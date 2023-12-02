2023 Four Seasons Resort Maui festive line-up, holiday programming schedule

The Resort is extending its popular Love for Lāhainā culinary pop-up series into the holidays culminating with a Grand Tasting event to close out the year. (PC: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea)

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea invites the public to experience new seasonal and festive happenings to commemorate the holiday season.

Ferraro’s Restaurant and Bar

The Resort’s oceanfront flagship dining concept, Ferraro’s Restaurant and Bar, reopens with a reimagination, on Dec. 16. Perched above Wailea Beach, Ferraro’s will showcase an extensive three-month redesign by the acclaimed Venice-based boutique design firm, Studio Collective.

Squid ink pasta and lobster. (PC: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea)

Tasked with evolving the open-air and under-the-stars restaurant, the newly transformed Ferraro’s integrates locally sourced natural materials with sophisticated contemporary design elements.

Ferraro’s new menu will serve as a nod to the bountiful waters of the Pacific Ocean and Italian coast—the main source of inspiration for the menu. The modern coastal Italian menu offers a variety of artfully prepared fish and seafood dishes, complemented by a curated selection of delicate house-made pastas and featuring locally sourced ingredients.

Chef Russel Rummer, Ferraro’s Restaurant & Bar. (PC: Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea)

For reservations, contact the Resort at 808-874-8000 or book via OpenTable.

Love for Lahaina Grand Tasting on Dec. 23

The Resort is extending its popular Love for Lahaina culinary pop-up series into the holidays culminating with a Grand Tasting event to close out the year. Welcoming back beloved Lahaina restaurants and chefs for a magical night honoring those culinary gems lost to the wildfires, the Love for Lahaina Grand Tasting will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on the Oceanfront Lawn.

Reservations can be made via OpenTable or by contacting the Resort at 808-874-8000. Tickets are $350 per person, and all proceeds will be given directly back to those impacted by the fires.

Culinary stations across the lawn will feature locally inspired offerings from Chef Lee Anne Wong of Papa’aina, Chef Isaac Bancaco for his Lahaina ‘Ohana, Chef Kalei Ducheneau of Māla Ocean Tavern, Chef Alvin Savella of Duckine, and Honu Oceanside.

In solidarity and celebration, the visiting chefs will be joined by Four Seasons Resort Maui Chef Samual Taganeca and Executive Pastry Chef Alexandre Chersouly creating dishes inspired by longtime community partners, Trilogy and Kala Bayabayan Tanaka, who will receive proceeds to support their affected teams and ‘ohana.

Holiday Celebrations

The Resort offers a variety of curated holiday experiences this season, welcoming guests and visitors through its doors with a stunning festive floral display upon arrival in tribute to ‘ohana affected by the recent wildfires created by local artist, Noah Harders.

By utilizing traditional Hawaiian elements and featuring the color red to represent Lahaina, Harders’ installation uses woven palms to portray how tightly knit the people of Hawai’i are and heart-shaped anthuriums as a symbol for endless love. The display will be ready for guests, visitors, and residents to enjoy beginning Dec. 4.

In addition to customary Maui holiday celebrations such as nightly Hanukkah services from Dec. 7-15, welcoming Santa Claus via outrigger canoe on Christmas Eve morning, and a New Year’s Eve party to ring in 2024, guests can also look forward to Night Swim at the Adult Pool—a new late-night experience featuring a DJ and specialty cocktails, an Oyster and Champagne pop-up, and a series of designer trunk shows in the luxury boutiques.

For more information, or to make reservations at Four Seasons Resort Maui, visit fourseasons.com/maui.