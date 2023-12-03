Halona Kai Holiday Village returns to Hyatt Regency Maui Dec. 24 – 25

Hotel guests and the public are invited to enjoy festive activities at the third annual Halona Kai Holiday Village on Dec. 24 and 25. (PC: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa)

The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa will host its third annual Halona Kai Holiday Village Dec. 24 to 25.

Hotel guests and the public are invited to enjoy holiday music, a buffet dinner, Christmas-themed family activities, and a visit from Santa Claus that includes a family photo.

Events will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at 200 Nohea Kai Dr. in Kāʻanapali.

Holiday movies and popcorn will be shown under the Hawaiian night sky at the Snowflake Cinema, and sweet treats will be offered at Mrs. Claus’ Bakeshop and Candy Cane Lane.

Tickets to Halona Kai Holiday Village are $125 per adult and $65 per child (ages 3-12). Adult beverages for patrons ages 21 and over will be available for purchase.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.hyattregencymaui.com.