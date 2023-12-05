MHLA donates $2,500 to Maui’s coral reef restoration

MHLA Blue ʻĀina Check Presentation to MNMRC. Photo Credit: Maui Photo Hub

The Maui Hotel and Lodging Association sponsored Trilogy Excursions’ environmental outreach program with $1,000 towards the Blue ʻĀina Reef Clean-Up and a $1,500 donation to its beneficiary nonprofit of the clean-up, Maui Nui Marine Resource Council.

The event began at 8am with a harbor trash clean-up at Māʻalaea Harbor, followed by a boating excursion to Coral Gardens reef-site where snorkel instructions and ocean adventure etiquette was given by Trilogy captain, Riley Coon.

MHLA members partook in retrieving fishing wire and debris from the underwater reef and listened to a presentation on regenerative coral solutions and contaminants prevention by MNMRC.

MNMRC Coral Education. Photo Credit: Maui Photo Hub

Maui Nui Marine Resource Council conducts ocean water testing at over 30 locations in Maui Nui, including seven in Lahaina’s fire-impacted zones. The organization regularly monitors the health of local coral reefs and since 2021, has been assisting properties to transition away from harmful synthetic landscaping products as part of its Reef Friendly Landscaping Certification program.

The program is scheduled to launch its first Hawaiʻi-based Reef Friendly Landscaping Course for landscaping professionals in 2024.

The monthly Blue ʻĀina Reef Clean-Ups started in 2010 with Trilogy captains and crew donating their time and resources to clean-up a different reef each month as a way to give back to Maui and its ecosystem.

Community residents and tourists alike are invited to join the clean-up, donate to partnering nonprofits involved in conservation, while also being educated about Maui’s unique marine life during the snorkel adventure.

Debris Retrived on Blue ʻĀina. Photo Credit: Maui Photo Hub

“Helping to clean up our ocean is such a beautiful way to give back,” said Lisa Paulson, Executive Director of MHLA. “It’s wonderful to see collective efforts between our members in the visitor industry and our environmental partners providing education and opportunities like these.”

MHLA contributes to numerous causes and nonprofits through year-round giving.

MHLA most recently sponsored the Hawaiʻi State Security Conference and the Made in Maui County Festival in November and has re-opened the Armed Forces Benefit Program honoring our heroes with deployment hotel and resort stay-cation packages. For more information on how to support Maui through MHLA efforts like these, please visit mauihla.org.